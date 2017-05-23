Story highlights Sen. Mark Warner attending a Senate banking hearing on treasury nominations

He used that hearing to highlight financial documents he wants from Treasury Department

(CNN) Sen. Mark Warner, the vice chairman of the Senate intelligence committee, said Tuesday that the Treasury Department has not fully complied with his committee's requests for documents relevant to its probe into Russian meddling in the US election.

He and committee Chairman Richard Burr, R-North Carolina, sent a request for documents last month to the department's division on terrorism and financial intelligence.

Warner was addressing the nomination of Sigal Mandelker, the Trump administration's nominee to run that division at the Treasury Department. He said his support had an "important condition."

"While the committee has received some documents from Treasury, the information received thus far is insufficient and we've expressed this concern to Treasury," the Virginia Democrat said during a Senate banking committee hearing considering nominations. "I find myself in an undesirable position today, one that could have been avoided by an administration that has blamed Democrats for obstructing their nominees."

CNN reached out to the Treasury Department for comment and has not yet received a response.

