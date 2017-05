Trump expected to retain private attorney

(CNN) President Donald Trump is expected to hire attorney Marc Kasowitz to represent him on matters related to the inquiry into his campaign's alleged ties to Russia, according to a senior administration official and a person close to Trump.

Kasowitz has represented Trump on a "wide range of litigation matters for over 15 years," according to the biography posted on the website for his firm, Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP.

The President's legal defense has become increasingly complicated as more details have surfaced in the investigations into Russia's meddling in the 2016 election. The decision to retain Kasowitz comes as there are multiple congressional probes into the Trump campaign's contact with Russians, as well as an FBI investigation.