Obama, Clintons tweet condolences on Manchester attack

"Outraged & angry about this cowardly terror attack on a crowd of young people," Hillary Clinton tweeted

(CNN) Former President Barack Obama expressed his support Tuesday for the victims of the deadly terrorist attack in Manchester, England.

"Our hearts go out to those killed and wounded in Manchester. Americans will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of the UK," the 44th president tweeted Tuesday.

Police named 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the suspected bomber behind the attack on an Ariana Grande concert that killed at least 22 people.

Former secretary of state and 2016 presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said she was angered by the attack that injured dozens, children included.

"Outraged & angry about this cowardly terror attack on a crowd of young people. Sending sympathy & strength to victims & people of Manchester," the 2016 Democratic nominee.

