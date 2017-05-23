Manafort turns over hundreds of pages of documents to Senate intel

(CNN) Paul Manafort, the former Trump campaign manager, turned over more than 300 pages of documents to the Senate intelligence committee related to its investigation of Russian election meddling, according to a source familiar with the Senate probe.

The documents included drafts of speeches, calendars and notes from his time on the campaign, the source said.

The committee had asked Manafort to provide materials documenting his ties to Russia.

Not included are details on Manafort's business ties in Ukraine, which the committee didn't ask for.