DOJ: No ethics conflict for special counsel in Russia probe

While the department declined to "confirm or deny that Mr. Mueller's former firm represents an individual or individuals who are within the scope of the Special Counsel appointment," it said "the department's ethics experts have considered the relevant issues and determined that Mr. Mueller's appointment as special counsel is consistent with the rules of professional responsibility."

"Otherwise, a person involved in an investigation could hire one of Washington's largest law firms (WilmerHale has hundreds of attorneys) and thereby prevent the Justice Department, including the special counsel's office, from hiring any of that firm's lawyers to investigate or prosecute him or any of his co-conspirators," they argued. "With so many Trump administration officials potentially tangled up in this investigation and lawyering up all over Washington, such a recusal rule could make it extremely difficult for the special prosecutor to hire a staff."