Coats not commenting on report Trump asked him to deny evidence of Russia collusion

By Jeremy Herb, CNN

Updated 10:12 AM ET, Tue May 23, 2017

(CNN)Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats declined to comment Tuesday on the report that President Donald Trump asked him to publicly deny evidence of cooperation between his campaign and Russia during the 2016 election

"I don't feel it's appropriate for me to characterize discussions and conversations with the President," Coats told the Senate armed services committee in response to a question about the allegations from Sen. John McCain.
Coats also criticized the stream of leaks, saying they can damage national security.
"Lives are at stake in many instances and leaks jeopardize those lives," he said.
On Monday, multiple current and former US officials confirmed to CNN the account that Trump made the request of Coats and National Security Agency Director Adm. Michael Rogers after then-FBI Director James Comey revealed in March that the bureau had launched a probe into alleged collusion. The account was first reported in The Washington Post. Both officials declined the request.
Rogers is also scheduled to testify later Tuesday.