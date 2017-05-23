(CNN) Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats declined to comment Tuesday on the report that President Donald Trump asked him to publicly deny evidence of cooperation between his campaign and Russia during the 2016 election

"I don't feel it's appropriate for me to characterize discussions and conversations with the President," Coats told the Senate armed services committee in response to a question about the allegations from Sen. John McCain.

Coats also criticized the stream of leaks, saying they can damage national security.

"Lives are at stake in many instances and leaks jeopardize those lives," he said.

