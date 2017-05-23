Trump's biggest test is happening right now

Story highlights
- Jen Psaki: The true challenge of events like Manchester is in how we react in the days to come
- At times like this, we need a President who also guides us away from allowing fear to morph into prejudice and hatred
Jen Psaki, a CNN political commentator and spring fellow at the Georgetown Institute of Politics and Public Service, served as the White House communications director and State Department spokeswoman during the Obama administration. She has worked as a consultant for Planned Parenthood Federation of America. Follow her: @jrpsaki. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.
(CNN)As a mom, the scenes from the terrorist attack in Manchester make me want to lock my daughter up in her room, ban her from attending concerts and shut out the world. And she is not even two years old. Fear is a human response. But it is also what the terrorists are after.