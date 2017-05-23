Breaking News

Trump treads carefully between Israelis and Palestinians

By Oren Liebermann and Ian Lee, CNN

Updated 4:54 PM ET, Tue May 23, 2017

President Trump visits the Western Wall
President Trump visits the Western Wall

  • Israelis and Palestinians highlighted their key issues with each other
  • But Trump did not take bait from either side

Jerusalem (CNN)If the Israelis or Palestinians were looking for a political victory from President Donald Trump's first visit to the region, both were left wanting.

In public statements made with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Trump didn't explicitly mention a two-state solution, the accepted framework for a peace deal between the two sides -- an omission which Israeli hardliners, opposed to the establishment of a Palestinian state, celebrated.
But neither did Trump mention moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem or accepting a united Jerusalem as the capital of Israel. Trump, wading into the sensitive waters of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, stepped lightly, careful not to offend or endorse either side.
In becoming the first sitting President to visit the Western Wall -- Judaism's holiest site for prayer -- Trump could have implicitly endorsed Israeli sovereignty over the Old City of Jerusalem. But Trump visited alone -- without Netanyahu -- careful not to prejudge one of the most sensitive issues in the conflict.
Israeli and Palestinian leaders each highlighted their own main issues -- for Palestinians, ending the Israeli occupation of East Jerusalem and the West Bank; for Israelis, ending Palestinian payments to prisoners and those killed attacking Israelis. Trump didn't take the bait either time, sticking to his scripted remarks and walking a fine line on the issues. Instead of pinning blame, he spoke optimistically, if generically, of making compromises and reaching agreements.
US President Donald Trump, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wave at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem on Tuesday, May 23.
People take pictures of the message Trump wrote at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, on May 23.
With the help of US Marines, Trump and his wife, Melania, lay a wreath at Yad Vashem.
Trump meets with Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the Palestinian Authority, on May 23. Trump met with Israeli leaders the day before and said he believes both sides "are ready to reach for peace."
Trump meets with Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the Palestinian Authority, on May 23. Trump met with Israeli leaders the day before and said he believes both sides "are ready to reach for peace."
A Palestinian security official takes position before the arrival of Trump's convoy in Bethlehem, West Bank.
A Palestinian security official takes position before the arrival of Trump's convoy in Bethlehem, West Bank.
Israeli and American activists hold signs Monday, May 22, during an anti-Trump protest next to the US embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Israeli and American activists hold signs Monday, May 22, during an anti-Trump protest next to the US embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Melania Trump and Israeli first lady Sara Netanyahu speak to children during their visit to the Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem on May 22.
Melania Trump and Israeli first lady Sara Netanyahu speak to children during their visit to the Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem on May 22.
Trump talks to reporters as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on May 22. Trump sought to rebut claims that he damaged Israeli intelligence capabilities by revealing highly classified information to Russian operatives earlier this month. "Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name Israel," Trump told reporters as he began the second leg of his first foreign tour.
Trump talks to reporters as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on May 22. Trump sought to rebut claims that he damaged Israeli intelligence capabilities by revealing highly classified information to Russian operatives earlier this month. "Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name Israel," Trump told reporters as he began the second leg of his first foreign tour.
Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on May 22. Trump became the first sitting US president to visit the wall.
Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on May 22. Trump became the first sitting US president to visit the wall.
Trump stands in the Western Wall plaza. To his left, in black, is Shmuel Rabinowitz, the rabbi of the Western Wall.
Trump stands in the Western Wall plaza. To his left, in black, is Shmuel Rabinowitz, the rabbi of the Western Wall.
First lady Melania Trump, in white, visits the Western Wall. At far left is Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to the President.
First lady Melania Trump, in white, visits the Western Wall. At far left is Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to the President.
The President and first lady plant a tree in Jerusalem with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on May 22.
The President and first lady plant a tree in Jerusalem with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on May 22.
Trump is welcomed by Netanyahu upon arriving in Tel Aviv on May 22. Trump started his trip with two days in Saudi Arabia.
Trump is welcomed by Netanyahu upon arriving in Tel Aviv on May 22. Trump started his trip with two days in Saudi Arabia.
On the way to Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One.
On the way to Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One.
While in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trump attends the inauguration ceremony for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. Joining him here are Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, center, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left.
While in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trump attends the inauguration ceremony for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. Joining him here are Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, center, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left.
Trump speaks in Riyadh during the Arab Islamic American Summit on Sunday, May 21. Trump looked to make it clear that the United States is not at war with Islam. "This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations," he said. "This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil."
Trump speaks in Riyadh during the Arab Islamic American Summit on Sunday, May 21. Trump looked to make it clear that the United States is not at war with Islam. "This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations," he said. "This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil."
Trump sits at the summit, which included leaders from 55 Muslim-majority countries. He urged them to do more to eradicate terrorist groups that claim the mantle of Islam. "We can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden," Trump said. "Muslim-majority countries must take the lead in stamping out radicalization."
Trump sits at the summit, which included leaders from 55 Muslim-majority countries. He urged them to do more to eradicate terrorist groups that claim the mantle of Islam. "We can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden," Trump said. "Muslim-majority countries must take the lead in stamping out radicalization."
Trump poses with other leaders at the Arab Islamic American Summit.
Trump poses with other leaders at the Arab Islamic American Summit.
Saudi King Salman shakes hands with Trump on May 21. Trump is the first US president to start his first foreign trip in the Middle East.
Saudi King Salman shakes hands with Trump on May 21. Trump is the first US president to start his first foreign trip in the Middle East.
Trump meets with other heads of state in Riyadh on May 21.
Trump meets with other heads of state in Riyadh on May 21.
Trump speaks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Gen. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Trump speaks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Gen. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
First lady Melania Trump chats with children during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh on May 21.
First lady Melania Trump chats with children during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh on May 21.
While in Riyadh, President Trump meets with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on May 21.
While in Riyadh, President Trump meets with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on May 21.
President Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi share a laugh during a meeting on May 21. El-Sisi complimented Trump on his "unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible." Trump exchanged pleasantries back, praising el-Sisi's shoes.
President Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi share a laugh during a meeting on May 21. El-Sisi complimented Trump on his "unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible." Trump exchanged pleasantries back, praising el-Sisi's shoes.
Trump is handed a sword during a welcoming ceremony at Riyadh's Murabba Palace on Saturday, May 20.
Trump is handed a sword during a welcoming ceremony at Riyadh's Murabba Palace on Saturday, May 20.
Trump sits with members of his staff and Cabinet before a meeting with Saudi King Salman on May 20.
Trump sits with members of his staff and Cabinet before a meeting with Saudi King Salman on May 20.
Trump and King Salman take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20. The two leaders oversaw the signing of a defense deal worth nearly $110 billion.
Trump and King Salman take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20. The two leaders oversaw the signing of a defense deal worth nearly $110 billion.
The Trumps look at a display of modern art at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
The Trumps look at a display of modern art at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
King Salman presents Trump with a gilded necklace and medal, the country's highest honor. The distinction also was bestowed upon Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
King Salman presents Trump with a gilded necklace and medal, the country's highest honor. The distinction also was bestowed upon Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
The first lady chats with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at the medal ceremony on May 20.
The first lady chats with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at the medal ceremony on May 20.
Ivanka Trump attends the medal ceremony.
Ivanka Trump attends the medal ceremony.
Trump meets with King Salman after arriving in Riyadh on May 20.
Trump meets with King Salman after arriving in Riyadh on May 20.
Soldiers on horseback carry the US and Saudi flags as they escort Trump to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
Soldiers on horseback carry the US and Saudi flags as they escort Trump to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
Trump is welcomed by King Salman after arriving at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
Trump is welcomed by King Salman after arriving at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
The Trumps take part in the welcome ceremony.
The Trumps take part in the welcome ceremony.
The President and first lady wave from Air Force One after landing in Riyadh.
The President and first lady wave from Air Force One after landing in Riyadh.
"They say that we must choose between supporting Israel and supporting Arab and Muslim nations in the region. That is completely wrong. All decent people want to live in peace, and all humanity is threatened by the evils of terrorism," said Trump.
Even so, Trump veered toward symbolism instead of substance. He offered little in the way of concrete steps to reconcile the different positions between Israelis and Palestinians, instead promising a renewed effort to bring the sides together.
Trump acknowledged the difficulty in sealing what he has called "the ultimate deal," but said in his keynote speech at the Israel Museum on Tuesday morning, "The Palestinians are ready for peace ... I can tell you that [Netanyahu] is also reaching for peace."
Still, when Air Force One departed the Holy Land for Rome, Trump left Israelis and Palestinians with the impression that his visit leaned slightly to the Israeli camp. His tweets -- and his time -- tended to highlight the Israeli leaders he met, not the Palestinian.
And in contrast to former President Barack Obama, Trump never mentioned Israel's occupation of East Jerusalem and the West Bank, and he never condemned settlements, despite saying settlement expansion is unhelpful to peace in earlier statements.
The issue that Trump kept bringing up in his speeches was his meetings in Saudi Arabia with King Salman and with other Arab leaders. "That historic summit," said Trump, referring to Riyadh, "represents a new opportunity for people throughout the Middle East to overcome sectarian and religious divisions to extinguish the fires of extremism, and find common ground and shared responsibility in making the future of this region. Change must come from within."
It is his time in Saudi Arabia, it seems, that has left Trump convinced that an historic peace deal between Israelis and Palestinians is possible.
Both sides stressed the cooperation with the United States, either during or after the visit.
Speaking next to Trump at the Israel Museum, Netanyahu said, "Israel has never had and will never have a better friend than the United States of America," before going on to thank Trump personally. Trump reaffirmed the alliance, saying, "My administration will always stand with Israel."
In a similar statement, Husam Zomlot, chief Palestinian representative to the United States, said, "There is a very solid bilateral relationship between the US and Palestine based on many years of working together." Again, Trump backed the partnership, addressing the "very positive counterterrorism efforts" between the Americans and Palestinians.
Though the visit to Israel and the West Bank was supposed to restart the peace process for the first time since negotiations broke down in April 2014, the Trump administration left without declaring what the definitive next step would be. Although initial expectations were of a trilateral meeting between Trump, Netanyahu and Abbas, those expectations were dramatically scaled back, replaced with confidence-building measures between the two sides.
And instead of declaring confidently that he'd get the deal done, Trump expressed hope that he could, saying, "With determination, compromise and the belief that peace is possible, Israelis and Palestinians can make a deal."