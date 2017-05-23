Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip US President Donald Trump, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wave at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem on Tuesday, May 23. Hide Caption 1 of 36

People take pictures of the message Trump wrote at Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem, on May 23.

With the help of US Marines, Trump and his wife, Melania, lay a wreath at Yad Vashem.

Trump meets with Mahmoud Abbas, the President of the Palestinian Authority, on May 23. Trump met with Israeli leaders the day before and said he believes both sides "are ready to reach for peace."

A Palestinian security official takes position before the arrival of Trump's convoy in Bethlehem, West Bank.

Israeli and American activists hold signs Monday, May 22, during an anti-Trump protest next to the US embassy in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Melania Trump and Israeli first lady Sara Netanyahu speak to children during their visit to the Hadassah hospital in Jerusalem on May 22.

Trump talks to reporters as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on May 22. Trump sought to rebut claims that he damaged Israeli intelligence capabilities by revealing highly classified information to Russian operatives earlier this month. "Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name Israel," Trump told reporters as he began the second leg of his first foreign tour.

Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on May 22. Trump became the first sitting US president to visit the wall.

Trump stands in the Western Wall plaza. To his left, in black, is Shmuel Rabinowitz, the rabbi of the Western Wall.

First lady Melania Trump, in white, visits the Western Wall. At far left is Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to the President.

The President and first lady plant a tree in Jerusalem with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on May 22.

Trump is welcomed by Netanyahu upon arriving in Tel Aviv on May 22. Trump started his trip with two days in Saudi Arabia.

On the way to Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One.

While in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trump attends the inauguration ceremony for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. Joining him here are Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, center, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left.

Trump speaks in Riyadh during the Arab Islamic American Summit on Sunday, May 21. Trump looked to make it clear that the United States is not at war with Islam. "This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations," he said. "This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil."

Trump sits at the summit, which included leaders from 55 Muslim-majority countries. He urged them to do more to eradicate terrorist groups that claim the mantle of Islam. "We can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden," Trump said. "Muslim-majority countries must take the lead in stamping out radicalization."

Trump poses with other leaders at the Arab Islamic American Summit.

Saudi King Salman shakes hands with Trump on May 21. Trump is the first US president to start his first foreign trip in the Middle East.

Trump meets with other heads of state in Riyadh on May 21.

Trump speaks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Gen. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

First lady Melania Trump chats with children during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh on May 21.

While in Riyadh, President Trump meets with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on May 21.

President Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi share a laugh during a meeting on May 21. El-Sisi complimented Trump on his "unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible." Trump exchanged pleasantries back, praising el-Sisi's shoes.

Trump is handed a sword during a welcoming ceremony at Riyadh's Murabba Palace on Saturday, May 20.

Trump sits with members of his staff and Cabinet before a meeting with Saudi King Salman on May 20.

Trump and King Salman take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20. The two leaders oversaw the signing of a defense deal worth nearly $110 billion.

The Trumps look at a display of modern art at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.

King Salman presents Trump with a gilded necklace and medal, the country's highest honor. The distinction also was bestowed upon Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.

The first lady chats with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at the medal ceremony on May 20.

Ivanka Trump attends the medal ceremony.

Trump meets with King Salman after arriving in Riyadh on May 20.

Soldiers on horseback carry the US and Saudi flags as they escort Trump to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.

Trump is welcomed by King Salman after arriving at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.

The Trumps take part in the welcome ceremony.