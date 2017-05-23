7 ways to reduce your breast cancer risk
Staying physically active has been associated with a reduced risk of several forms of cancer. Experts recommend exercising at least 150 minutes (2½ hours) per week.
The more alcohol you consume, the greater your risk of developing breast cancer, research suggests. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends limiting alcoholic drinks to one per day.
Controlling your weight and eating a Mediterranean-style diet has been associated with a reduced risk of breast cancer. Being overweight or obese increases the risk of breast cancer.
Avoid smoking. Accumulating research shows a link between smoking and increased breast cancer risk, especially in premenopausal women.
If you are taking or have been told to take hormone replacement therapy, experts recommend talking to your doctor about associated breast cancer risks. Some studies suggest that using combination hormone therapy for more than three to five years increases the risk of breast cancer.
Breastfeeding children has been associated with a reduced risk of breast cancer.
Undergoing a breast cancer screening, during which your breasts are checked before any signs or symptoms emerge, cannot prevent cancer -- but it can find the disease early. Experts advise talking to your doctor about which breast cancer screening tests and guidelines are right for you.