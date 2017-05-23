Breaking News

Pep Guardiola: Manchester City manager's wife and daughters escape terror attack

Updated 10:55 AM ET, Tue May 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Guardiola is pictured with his wife Christina.
Guardiola is pictured with his wife Christina.

Story highlights

  • Guardiola's wife and daughters escape terror attack

(CNN)Pep Guardiola's wife and two daughters escaped Monday's terror attack unhurt after attending the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

According to a source close to Guardiola, Cristina Serra along with daughters Valeria and Maria were inside the Manchester Arena before escaping unharmed. The couple also have a son, Marius.
So far 22 people, including children, are known to have been killed and a further 59 injured.
"Shocked. Can't believe what happened last night. My deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims," Guardiola posted on his Twitter account, with the hashtag: I love Manchester.
CNN asked Manchester City for comment but they have declined at this time.
Read More
Following Monday's attack the club made its Etihad Stadium available to be used "as a support center."
"We have offered our full support throughout the night and this morning to the leaders of the City of Manchester itself and to the Emergency Services who are doing so much to support our city in these most challenging of circumstances," said the club in a statement.
Guardiola, who has just completed his first season in charge of City, will reportedly still fly to Abu Dhabi this week for talks with the club's chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak to review the club's campaign.
Meanwhile, UEFA has confirmed that Wednesday's Europa League final between Manchester United and Ajax will still go ahead despite security fears following Monday's attack.
READ: UEFA plays down security fears ahead of Europa League final
READ: Pep Guardiola on Johan Cruyff's legacy
READ: The match that changed football

TOPSHOT - Monaco&#39;s players celebrate at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 football match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Stade Louis II in Monaco on March 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Valery HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Monaco's players celebrate at the end of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 football match between Monaco and Manchester City at the Stade Louis II in Monaco on March 15, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Valery HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    What's behind the success of AS Monaco?

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(11 Videos)

UEFA did, however, cancel Manchester United's pre-match news conference Tuesday as the players held a minute's silence at the club's Carrington training complex.