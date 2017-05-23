Story highlights Guardiola's wife and daughters escape terror attack

(CNN) Pep Guardiola's wife and two daughters escaped Monday's terror attack unhurt after attending the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.

According to a source close to Guardiola, Cristina Serra along with daughters Valeria and Maria were inside the Manchester Arena before escaping unharmed. The couple also have a son, Marius.

So far 22 people, including children, are known to have been killed and a further 59 injured.

"Shocked. Can't believe what happened last night. My deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims," Guardiola posted on his Twitter account, with the hashtag: I love Manchester.

CNN asked Manchester City for comment but they have declined at this time.