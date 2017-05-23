Story highlights
(CNN)Pep Guardiola's wife and two daughters escaped Monday's terror attack unhurt after attending the Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena.
According to a source close to Guardiola, Cristina Serra along with daughters Valeria and Maria were inside the Manchester Arena before escaping unharmed. The couple also have a son, Marius.
So far 22 people, including children, are known to have been killed and a further 59 injured.
"Shocked. Can't believe what happened last night. My deepest condolences to the families and friends of the victims," Guardiola posted on his Twitter account, with the hashtag: I love Manchester.
CNN asked Manchester City for comment but they have declined at this time.
Following Monday's attack the club made its Etihad Stadium available to be used "as a support center."
"We have offered our full support throughout the night and this morning to the leaders of the City of Manchester itself and to the Emergency Services who are doing so much to support our city in these most challenging of circumstances," said the club in a statement.
Meanwhile, UEFA has confirmed that Wednesday's Europa League final between Manchester United and Ajax will still go ahead despite security fears following Monday's attack.
UEFA did, however, cancel Manchester United's pre-match news conference Tuesday as the players held a minute's silence at the club's Carrington training complex.