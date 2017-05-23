Breaking News

Photos: The world's most unusual wineries

Updated 7:13 AM ET, Tue May 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

&lt;strong&gt;MauiWine, Hawaii: &lt;/strong&gt;Hawaii&#39;s MauiWine isn&#39;t your typical winery experience. For starters, it&#39;s located 2,000 feet above sea level on the slopes of the the Haleakalā volcano.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
MauiWine, Hawaii: Hawaii's MauiWine isn't your typical winery experience. For starters, it's located 2,000 feet above sea level on the slopes of the the Haleakalā volcano.
Hide Caption
1 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;Former prison: &lt;/strong&gt;Throw in a tasting room inside a former prison -- built in the 1850s to hold inmates awaiting transportation to the larger county jail -- and you&#39;ve got a wine-tasting experience unlike any other.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
Former prison: Throw in a tasting room inside a former prison -- built in the 1850s to hold inmates awaiting transportation to the larger county jail -- and you've got a wine-tasting experience unlike any other.
Hide Caption
2 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;Tank Garage Winery, Napa Valley, California: &lt;/strong&gt;Tank Garage Winery is built inside an abandoned 1930s gas station. It&#39;s decorated with old gas pumps, vintage Indian motorbikes and countless auto-related relics.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
Tank Garage Winery, Napa Valley, California: Tank Garage Winery is built inside an abandoned 1930s gas station. It's decorated with old gas pumps, vintage Indian motorbikes and countless auto-related relics.
Hide Caption
3 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;Tank Garage Winery: &lt;/strong&gt;Design aside, the wine itself is delicious -- think crisp, citrusy whites and bold, spicy reds, packaged in vintage bottles as eclectic and quirky as the winery itself.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
Tank Garage Winery: Design aside, the wine itself is delicious -- think crisp, citrusy whites and bold, spicy reds, packaged in vintage bottles as eclectic and quirky as the winery itself.
Hide Caption
4 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;Bodegas El Grifo, Canary Islands: &lt;/strong&gt;The arid, volcanic island of Lanzarote might not look like typical wine country, but it&#39;s surprisingly hospitable to growing Malvasia grapes.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
Bodegas El Grifo, Canary Islands: The arid, volcanic island of Lanzarote might not look like typical wine country, but it's surprisingly hospitable to growing Malvasia grapes.
Hide Caption
5 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;Volcanic wine: &lt;/strong&gt;Lanzarote&#39;s oldest and best winery is Bodegas El Grifo, established more than 200 years ago. Here, you can explore its lava gravel vineyards and sample its award-winning wine.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
Volcanic wine: Lanzarote's oldest and best winery is Bodegas El Grifo, established more than 200 years ago. Here, you can explore its lava gravel vineyards and sample its award-winning wine.
Hide Caption
6 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;Chillon Castle, Switzerland:&lt;/strong&gt; This historic castle, made famous by the writings of Lord Byron and Henry James, is one of Switzerland&#39;s most popular attractions -- but it also doubles as a winery.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
Chillon Castle, Switzerland: This historic castle, made famous by the writings of Lord Byron and Henry James, is one of Switzerland's most popular attractions -- but it also doubles as a winery.
Hide Caption
7 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;The cellars: &lt;/strong&gt;Chillon Castle -- flanked by three acres of lush, terraced vineyards -- has been turning out delicious white and red wine blends since 2011, including the excellent Clos de Chillon Grand Cru.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
The cellars: Chillon Castle -- flanked by three acres of lush, terraced vineyards -- has been turning out delicious white and red wine blends since 2011, including the excellent Clos de Chillon Grand Cru.
Hide Caption
8 of 20
&lt;strong&gt; Edivo Vina Winery, Croatia: &lt;/strong&gt;The newly opened Edivo Viva winery is located underwater, off the coast of Drače on the Pelješac Peninsula.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
Edivo Vina Winery, Croatia: The newly opened Edivo Viva winery is located underwater, off the coast of Drače on the Pelješac Peninsula.
Hide Caption
9 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;Sunken treasure: &lt;/strong&gt;Its wines -- stored in tightly-corked amphorae -- are aged for one to two years in a sunken boat that acts as an underwater cellar.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
Sunken treasure: Its wines -- stored in tightly-corked amphorae -- are aged for one to two years in a sunken boat that acts as an underwater cellar.
Hide Caption
10 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;Cantine Marisa Cuomo, Italy: &lt;/strong&gt;There may be thousands of wineries in Italy, but none are quite as dramatic as Marisa Cuomo, perched high on a cliff on the Amalfi Coast, 1,300 feet above sea level.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
Cantine Marisa Cuomo, Italy: There may be thousands of wineries in Italy, but none are quite as dramatic as Marisa Cuomo, perched high on a cliff on the Amalfi Coast, 1,300 feet above sea level.
Hide Caption
11 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;Italy&#39;s clifftop winery:&lt;/strong&gt; Unlike the rolling, lush vineyards of Tuscany or Umbria, the winery&#39;s cantilevered vines cling to the limestone cliff face overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
Italy's clifftop winery: Unlike the rolling, lush vineyards of Tuscany or Umbria, the winery's cantilevered vines cling to the limestone cliff face overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea.
Hide Caption
12 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;Ruffino Santedame, Italy: &lt;/strong&gt;Santedame might look like your typical Tuscan winery, but it&#39;s built on an historic Benedictine monastery.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
Ruffino Santedame, Italy: Santedame might look like your typical Tuscan winery, but it's built on an historic Benedictine monastery.
Hide Caption
13 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;Tuscan chapel: &lt;/strong&gt;Santedame features a 15th-century chapel, the Cappella di Santedame, adorned with magnificent frescoes of the Madonna.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
Tuscan chapel: Santedame features a 15th-century chapel, the Cappella di Santedame, adorned with magnificent frescoes of the Madonna.
Hide Caption
14 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;Vena Cava, Mexico: &lt;/strong&gt;Architects Alejandro D&#39;Acosta and Claudia Turrent took a handful of abandoned fishing vessels, flipped them upside down and built a winery beneath.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
Vena Cava, Mexico: Architects Alejandro D'Acosta and Claudia Turrent took a handful of abandoned fishing vessels, flipped them upside down and built a winery beneath.
Hide Caption
15 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;The science bit: &lt;/strong&gt;The watertight boat hulls keep the wines cool and dry in the desert valley heat and the overall temperature of the winery naturally regulated.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
The science bit: The watertight boat hulls keep the wines cool and dry in the desert valley heat and the overall temperature of the winery naturally regulated.
Hide Caption
16 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;Viansa Winery Sonoma Valley, California: &lt;/strong&gt;At Sonoma&#39;s picturesque Viansa winery, guests can skip the traditional indoor tasting experience to sit -- and sip -- in sleek, open-air cabanas decked out with plush lounge pillows.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
Viansa Winery Sonoma Valley, California: At Sonoma's picturesque Viansa winery, guests can skip the traditional indoor tasting experience to sit -- and sip -- in sleek, open-air cabanas decked out with plush lounge pillows.
Hide Caption
17 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;California Wine Country: &lt;/strong&gt;The beach-style cabanas offer a bird&#39;s-eye view over the winery&#39;s 35-acre vineyards. As an added bonus, the Italian-inspired winery also has its own pizza oven.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
California Wine Country: The beach-style cabanas offer a bird's-eye view over the winery's 35-acre vineyards. As an added bonus, the Italian-inspired winery also has its own pizza oven.
Hide Caption
18 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;Sottomarino Winery, San Francisco, California:&lt;/strong&gt; Sottomarino Winery is housed in an old submarine training vessel on a man-made island in San Francisco.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
Sottomarino Winery, San Francisco, California: Sottomarino Winery is housed in an old submarine training vessel on a man-made island in San Francisco.
Hide Caption
19 of 20
&lt;strong&gt;Soak in the history: &lt;/strong&gt;Besides sampling wine, guests can also admire vintage submarine parts and authentic historic markings made during World War II.
Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries
Soak in the history: Besides sampling wine, guests can also admire vintage submarine parts and authentic historic markings made during World War II.
Hide Caption
20 of 20
6.-Maui_Wine_16.-Maui_Wine_4---Old-Jail2.-Tank_Winery_22.-Tank_Winery_13.-El_Grifo_13.-El_Grifo_35.-Chillon-Castle_2--By-Vladimir-Mucibabic5.-Chillon-Castle_1Edivo_Vina_41.-Edivo_Vina_19.-MARISA-CUOMO-29.-MARISA-CUOMO-110.-Sante-dame_110.-Sante-dame_47.-Vena_Cava_17.-Vena_Cava_28.-VIANSA-18.-VIANSA-24.-Sottomarino_14.-Sottomarino_2