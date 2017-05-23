Photos: Photos: The world's most unusual wineries MauiWine, Hawaii: Hawaii's MauiWine isn't your typical winery experience. For starters, it's located 2,000 feet above sea level on the slopes of the the Haleakalā volcano. Hide Caption 1 of 20

Former prison: Throw in a tasting room inside a former prison -- built in the 1850s to hold inmates awaiting transportation to the larger county jail -- and you've got a wine-tasting experience unlike any other.

Tank Garage Winery, Napa Valley, California: Tank Garage Winery is built inside an abandoned 1930s gas station. It's decorated with old gas pumps, vintage Indian motorbikes and countless auto-related relics.

Tank Garage Winery: Design aside, the wine itself is delicious -- think crisp, citrusy whites and bold, spicy reds, packaged in vintage bottles as eclectic and quirky as the winery itself.

Bodegas El Grifo, Canary Islands: The arid, volcanic island of Lanzarote might not look like typical wine country, but it's surprisingly hospitable to growing Malvasia grapes.

Volcanic wine: Lanzarote's oldest and best winery is Bodegas El Grifo, established more than 200 years ago. Here, you can explore its lava gravel vineyards and sample its award-winning wine.

Chillon Castle, Switzerland: This historic castle, made famous by the writings of Lord Byron and Henry James, is one of Switzerland's most popular attractions -- but it also doubles as a winery.

The cellars: Chillon Castle -- flanked by three acres of lush, terraced vineyards -- has been turning out delicious white and red wine blends since 2011, including the excellent Clos de Chillon Grand Cru.

Edivo Vina Winery, Croatia: The newly opened Edivo Viva winery is located underwater, off the coast of Drače on the Pelješac Peninsula.

Sunken treasure: Its wines -- stored in tightly-corked amphorae -- are aged for one to two years in a sunken boat that acts as an underwater cellar.

Cantine Marisa Cuomo, Italy: There may be thousands of wineries in Italy, but none are quite as dramatic as Marisa Cuomo, perched high on a cliff on the Amalfi Coast, 1,300 feet above sea level.

Italy's clifftop winery: Unlike the rolling, lush vineyards of Tuscany or Umbria, the winery's cantilevered vines cling to the limestone cliff face overlooking the Tyrrhenian Sea.

Ruffino Santedame, Italy: Santedame might look like your typical Tuscan winery, but it's built on an historic Benedictine monastery.

Tuscan chapel: Santedame features a 15th-century chapel, the Cappella di Santedame, adorned with magnificent frescoes of the Madonna.

Vena Cava, Mexico: Architects Alejandro D'Acosta and Claudia Turrent took a handful of abandoned fishing vessels, flipped them upside down and built a winery beneath.

The science bit: The watertight boat hulls keep the wines cool and dry in the desert valley heat and the overall temperature of the winery naturally regulated.

Viansa Winery Sonoma Valley, California: At Sonoma's picturesque Viansa winery, guests can skip the traditional indoor tasting experience to sit -- and sip -- in sleek, open-air cabanas decked out with plush lounge pillows.

California Wine Country: The beach-style cabanas offer a bird's-eye view over the winery's 35-acre vineyards. As an added bonus, the Italian-inspired winery also has its own pizza oven.

Sottomarino Winery, San Francisco, California: Sottomarino Winery is housed in an old submarine training vessel on a man-made island in San Francisco.