After explosion, residents offer help with #RoomforManchester

By Madison Park, CNN

Updated 3:12 AM ET, Tue May 23, 2017

MANCHESTER, UNITED KINGDOM - MAY 23: A British police officer escorts walking casualties away from the Manchester Arena stadium in Manchester, United Kingdom on May 23, 2017. A large explosion was reported earlier in the evening and British police confirmed that at least 19 killed and many other wounded at American singer Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena. Police said earlier the blast at the 21,000-seat arena shortly before 10.35 p.m. (2135GMT) local time was being investigated as a terror attack. (Photo by Lindsey Parnaby/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

(CNN)Manchester residents reached out with offers to help concertgoers who were stranded or separated from their loved ones in the chaos after Monday night's explosion outside an Ariana Grande concert.

At least 22 people were killed by a suspected suicide attacker.
Using the hashtag #RoomForManchester, residents opened their homes to people who couldn't get home and offered rides to get them home safely.
With the nearby train station closed through Tuesday, and traffic in the city at a standstill, the hashtag #RoomForManchester began trending on Twitter, as local residents took to social media with offers of spare rooms and warm beds to rest. Some even offered tea, biscuits, hot soup and phone chargers.
Manchester: No stranger to adversity
In the face of tragedy, strangers reached out to help with similar overtures that surfaced on social media after events such as the terror attacks in Paris in November 2015 and suicide bombings in Brussels in March 2016.
Social media users got the hashtag trending.
One local councilor tweeted "Mancunians opening their homes to those stranded, and businesses offering free rides. This is the manchester I love."
Police help someone in Manchester, England, after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday, May 22. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that at least 22 people were killed and about 59 were injured in what is being treated as a "terrorist incident."
People gather outside the arena. "We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night," police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. "The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims."
People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a "loud bang" a couple of minutes after Grande's set had finished.
Paramedics respond to the scene.
Emergency workers and attendees gather outside the arena.
People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena.
Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were "responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available."
People are escorted away from the arena.
People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK.
An injured man is helped at the scene.
People hug near armed police who responded to the scene.
While acknowledging the intention behind such offers, some on Twitter warned teens to be cautious about going into random people's homes and to stay in a group.
Others offered to pay for hotel rooms for people stranded and in need of a room.

