Manchester, England (CNN) Police identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the suspected suicide bomber who detonated bombs as throngs of teenagers poured out of an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester that killed 22 people.

The suspect carrying explosives acted as a lone attacker and died in the blast Monday night, which left the wounded and the dead scattered across the arena's bloodied entrance and sent screaming girls running for cover, according to police.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins named the suspect Tuesday but said that the man's identity had not been yet confirmed by a coroner.

A powerful explosion shook part of the cavernous Manchester Arena late Monday as concertgoers streamed out following the American pop star's last song.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack but offered no evidence.

An 8-year-old girl and an 18-year-old woman have been named as the first victims of the attack, which has drawn condemnation and horror from around the world as a heinous assault targeting children.

Key developments

Ariana Grande suspends her world tour.

Police have carried out two raids in Manchester.

Queen Elizabeth II described bombing as "act of barbarity."

59 people injured, some in life-threatening situations.

US President Donald Trump slams attackers as "losers."

British Prime Minister says police have identified the suspect.

People tend to the injured inside the Manchester Arena after the attack Monday night.

ISIS said on its Telegram channel Tuesday that a "soldier of the caliphate" was able to "plant explosive devices" at the arena, a US counter-terrorism source told CNN. ISIS routinely claims attacks it has no proven links with.

But authorities have discovered no evidence of a link between the attacker and an established terror group, a British counterterrorism official told CNN.

No determination has been on the sophistication of the explosive device or what chemicals were involved, the official said.

A US counterterrorism official said bombing "looks much like" an ISIS attack but that American intelligence officials were working with British counterparts to determine more.

On Tuesday evening, hundreds attended a vigil outside Manchester City Hall in honor of the victims.

"We will stand together to say that this city is greater than the force that aligns itself against it," David Walker, Bishop of Manchester, told the crowd. "We are sending a signal not just to Manchester, but across the world that you can not defeat us because love in the end is always stronger than hate."

JUST WATCHED Girls scramble over seats and barriers to flee the arena. Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Girls scramble over seats and barriers to flee the arena. 00:41

Video from inside the arena showed girls screaming as they scrambled over chairs and railings to escape the 21,000-seat venue, while photographs showed bodies laying bloodied on the floor.

After an emergency Cabinet meeting, British Prime Minister Theresa May condemned the attack as "callous" and "cowardly."

"We struggle to comprehend the warped and twisted mind that sees a room packed with young children not a scene to cherish but as an opportunity for carnage," May said in London before leaving for Manchester.

Young victims named

Saffie Rose Roussos, 8, was among those killed in the Manchester Arena attack.

Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos from Leyland has been named as one of the fatalities, the Lancashire County Council confirmed.

Chris Upton, the head teacher at the Tarleton Community Primary School, described her as "simply a beautiful little girl" who was "quiet and unassuming with a creative flair."

Victim Georgina Callander, left, pictured with Ariana Grande.

Georgina Callander, 18, was also killed, according to her school, the Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy.

"All of our students will gather together today for a time of prayer and reflection and to give thanks for the life of Georgina," the school said.

At least 12 victims aged 16 or under were being treated at a children's hospital for serious injuries, some of them fighting for their lives, a Manchester health official said.

Grande, who had just finished the first of three scheduled UK performances, tweeted about her devastation several hours later: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

The pop star has suspended her "Dangerous Woman" tour following the attack, a source with knowledge of the situation told CNN. Grande was scheduled to perform in London and across Europe through mid-June.

Queen Elizabeth II said Tuesday that "the whole nation has been shocked."

Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert A forensics team works at the scene of a deadly explosion that took place as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on Monday, May 22. Police say a man carrying explosives acted as a lone attacker and died in the blast. Hide Caption 1 of 14 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert A woman looks at flowers left in St. Ann Square in Manchester on Tuesday, May 23. Hide Caption 2 of 14 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert British Prime Minister Theresa May condemns the "callous terrorist attack" as she delivers a statement in London on May 23. Hide Caption 3 of 14 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert Police help someone after the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22. Hide Caption 4 of 14 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People gather outside the arena. "We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night," police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. "The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims." Hide Caption 5 of 14 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a "loud bang" a couple of minutes after Grande's set had finished. Hide Caption 6 of 14 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert Paramedics respond to the scene. Hide Caption 7 of 14 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert Emergency workers and concert attendees gather outside the arena. Hide Caption 8 of 14 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena. Hide Caption 9 of 14 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were "responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available." Hide Caption 10 of 14 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People are escorted away from the arena. Hide Caption 11 of 14 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK. Hide Caption 12 of 14 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert An injured man is helped at the scene. Hide Caption 13 of 14 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People hug near armed police who responded to the scene. Hide Caption 14 of 14

'Darkest of nights' in Manchester

Britain has been under a "severe" terror threat alert for three years and there has been an uptick in terror-related arrests in recent months.

Police have warned that another attack was likely after a man plowed his car into a crowd on London's Westminister Bridge in March and stabbed a policeman, in an attack that left six dead.

Monday's bombing has raised concerns that a more sophisticated network may exist in the country.

Emergency crews evacuated victims at the Manchester Arena Monday night.

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham described the attack as "our darkest of nights."

"These were children, young people and their families that those responsible chose to terrorize and kill. This was an evil act," he said.

Around 400 police were deployed overnight following the attack, and on Tuesday, large groups of armed police were seen in several parts of the city. Security was boosted in London.

A poster from an Ariana Grande fan sits alongside flowers at Manchester's St Ann's Square. #manchesterattack A post shared by Bryony Jones (@bryonysjones) on May 23, 2017 at 7:40am PDT

People began paying their respects to the victims on Tuesday afternoon. A family of four arrived at St. Ann's Square in the city center with a bouquet of flowers and balloons.

"I'm just feeling really down for all the families that lost their children and family members," said Michael Heveril.

"It's quite close to home -- I never thought anything like this would ever happen in Manchester."

Chaotic scenes

Crying children and parents desperately tried to find each other as cell phone signals faltered, witnesses said.

JUST WATCHED Mom: I don't know if daughter is dead or alive Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mom: I don't know if daughter is dead or alive 01:22

Manchester resident Charlotte Campbell told CNN she waited for news on her 15-year-old daughter, Olivia. "We've tried everything we can. They're telling us to wait by the phones," she said.

Olivia had gone to the concert with a friend and neither have been in contact. Her father was looking for the girls.

"I want her home and I want her safe," Charlotte Campbell said. "I just want her to walk through the door."

Trump calls attackers 'losers'

JUST WATCHED Pres. Trump: Manchester attacked by losers Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Pres. Trump: Manchester attacked by losers 02:05

US President Donald Trump slammed the attack, saying that terrorists were "losers."

"So many young beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life. I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that's a great name. I will call them from now on losers because that's what they are," he said. "This wicked ideology must be obliterated."