Manchester terror attack: 22 dead at Ariana Grande concert blast

Manchester, England (CNN) At least 22 people, including children, have been killed in a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in the deadliest terror attack on British soil since the 2005 London bombings.

Police said they believe a man carrying explosives acted as a lone attacker and died in the powerful blast that shook part of the cavernous Manchester Arena as concertgoers streamed out after the American pop star's last song.

"It is now beyond doubt that the people of Manchester and of this country have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack. An attack that targeted some of the youngest people in our society with cold calculation," British Prime Minister Theresa May said after chairing an emergency Cabinet meeting Tuesday.

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed that children were among the dead and that victims were being taken to eight hospitals.

"We have been treating this as a terrorist incident and we believe at this stage that the attack was carried out by one man," he said.

Police are investigating whether the attacker was part of a larger network or plot.

Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert Police help someone in Manchester, England, after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday, May 22. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that at least 22 people were killed and about 59 were injured in what is being treated as a "terrorist incident." Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People gather outside the arena. "We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night," police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. "The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims." Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a "loud bang" a couple of minutes after Grande's set had finished. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert Paramedics respond to the scene. Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert Emergency workers and attendees gather outside the arena. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were "responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available." Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People are escorted away from the arena. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert An injured man is helped at the scene. Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People hug near armed police who responded to the scene. Hide Caption 11 of 11

Images from the scene show people running in a panic down stairs to escape the arena amid the relentless screams of frightened children and young teenagers. Some parents say their children are still missing.

Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham, described the attack as "our darkest of nights."

"Manchester is today waking up to the most difficult of dawns. It is hard to believe what has happened here in the last few hours and to put into words the shock, anger and hurt that we feel today. These were children, young people and their families that those responsible chose to terrorize and kill. This was an evil act," he said.

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Grande, who had just finished the first of three scheduled UK performances, tweeted about her devastation several hours later: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

As many as 400 police were deployed in Manchester overnight, Hopkins said early Tuesday, and a CNN journalist saw a heavy armed police presence in parts of the city, particularly outside the Royal Infirmary Hospital where several victims are being treated.

London will also see a heavier police presence Tuesday as the country's terror alert remains at "severe."

Chaotic scenes

The explosion rocked the arena at around 10:30 p.m. (5:30 pm ET), and the sound of wailing sirens cut through the smoky aftermath of the blast soon after.

Crying children and parents desperately tried to find each other as cell phone signals faltered in the deluge of calls, witnesses said.

Manchester resident Charlotte Campbell told CNN as she was still waiting for news on her 15-year-old daughter, Olivia. "We've tried everything we can. They're telling us to wait by the phones," she said.

JUST WATCHED Mom: I don't know if daughter is dead or alive Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mom: I don't know if daughter is dead or alive 01:22

Olivia had gone to the concert with a friend and neither have been in contact.

"Her dad is out looking ... It's the most horrible feeling ever, to know your daughter is there and you don't know whether she's dead or alive.

"I want her home and I want her safe. ... I just want her to walk through the door."

Coral Long, the mother of a 10-year-old concertgoer, told CNN they were getting ready to leave the arena when they heard a loud bang from the left side of the arena that sent the large crowd running. "How we weren't crushed to death is a miracle."

Vikki Baker and her 13-year-old daughter Charlotte outside Manchester Arena after the explosion.

She said her daughter was devastated. "For her to be 10 years old and witness something like that is just horrific."

Karen Ford, who had taken her 13-year-old daughter to the concert, described "mayhem" on the street.

"I brought my baby home, which some people won't be (able to do) tonight."

JUST WATCHED Witnesses describe Manchester Arena explosion Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Witnesses describe Manchester Arena explosion 02:16

A nearby hotel became a focal point for parents searching for their children who had been at the concert. Some hotels opened their doors to people who could not get home due to an area lockdown. Taxis and local people offered free rides to those affected.

Trump calls attackers 'losers'

US President Donald Trump slammed the attack, saying that terrorists were "losers."

"I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families, so many families, of the victims. We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom," Trump said.

"So many young beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life. I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that's a great name. I will call them from now on losers because that's what they are.

"This wicked ideology must be obliterated."

JUST WATCHED Pres. Trump: Manchester attacked by losers Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Pres. Trump: Manchester attacked by losers 02:05