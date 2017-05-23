Manchester terror attack: 22 dead at Ariana Grande concert blast

Manchester, England (CNN) At least 22 people, including children, have been killed in a bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, in the deadliest attack on British soil since the 2005 London bombings.

Police said they believe a man carrying explosives acted as a lone attacker and died in the powerful blast that shook part of the cavernous Manchester Arena as concertgoers streamed out after the pop star's final set.

British Prime Minister Theresa May chaired an emergency Cabinet meeting Tuesday and said the explosion was being treated as an "appalling terrorist attack."

'I want her home'

The explosion rocked the Manchester Arena at around 10:30 p.m. (5:30 pm ET) as Grande fans, many of them young teenagers and children, left the venue.

Confusion ensued as people fled in a panic for safety, and the sound of wailing sirens soon cut through the smoky air outside.

Armed police on Tuesday near Manchester Arena following the deadly attack.

Witnesses described chaotic scenes of children crying and parents desperately trying to find their children as cell phone signals faltered in the deluge of calls.

Some parents still haven't heard from their children.

"We've tried everything we can. They're telling us to wait by the phones," Manchester resident Charlotte Campbell told CNN as she waited for news on her daughter, Olivia.

JUST WATCHED Mom: I don't know if daughter is dead or alive Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Mom: I don't know if daughter is dead or alive 01:22

The 15-year-old had gone to the concert with a friend and neither have been in contact, she said.

"Her dad is out looking ... It's the most horrible feeling ever, to know your daughter is there and you don't know whether she's dead or alive.

"I want her home and I want her safe. ... I just want her to walk through the door."

broken.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Grande, who had just finished the first of three scheduled UK performances when the blast hit, was not injured. She tweeted about her devastation several hours later: "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words."

Singer Ariana Grande says she feels 'broken' by the attack.

Police: IED used

Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said that victims were being taken to eight hospitals and confirmed that children were among the dead.

"We believe the attacker was carrying an improvised explosive device which he detonated," he said.

"We have been treating this as a terrorist incident and we believe at this stage that the attack was carried out by one man."

Hopkins added that police were investigating whether the attacker was part of a larger network or plot.

Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert Police help someone in Manchester, England, after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday, May 22. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that at least 22 people were killed and about 59 were injured in what is being treated as a "terrorist incident." Hide Caption 1 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People gather outside the arena. "We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night," police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. "The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims." Hide Caption 2 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a "loud bang" a couple of minutes after Grande's set had finished. Hide Caption 3 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert Paramedics respond to the scene. Hide Caption 4 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert Emergency workers and attendees gather outside the arena. Hide Caption 5 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena. Hide Caption 6 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were "responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available." Hide Caption 7 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People are escorted away from the arena. Hide Caption 8 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK. Hide Caption 9 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert An injured man is helped at the scene. Hide Caption 10 of 11 Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert People hug near armed police who responded to the scene. Hide Caption 11 of 11

As many as 400 police were deployed overnight, Hopkins said early Tuesday, and a CNN journalist saw a heavy armed police presence in parts of the city, particularly outside the Royal Infirmary Hospital where several victims are being treated.

Trump calls attackers 'losers'

US President Donald Trump slammed the attack, saying that terrorists were "losers."

"I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families, so many families, of the victims. We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom," Trump said.

"So many young beautiful innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life. I won't call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that's a great name. I will call them from now on losers because that's what they are."

"This wicked ideology must be obliterated."

JUST WATCHED Dashcam captures moment of the explosion Replay More Videos ... MUST WATCH Dashcam captures moment of the explosion 00:53

A US Department of Homeland Security statement said it was "closely monitoring" the situation.

'I brought my baby home'

The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, according to witnesses.

Coral Long, the mother of a 10-year-old concertgoer, told CNN's Hala Gorani that they were getting ready to leave the arena when they heard a loud bang from the left side of the arena that sent the large crowd running.

"How we weren't crushed to death is a miracle."

Vikki Baker and her 13-year-old daughter Charlotte outside Manchester Arena after the explosion.

She said her daughter was devastated.

"For her to be 10 years old and witness something like that is just horrific."

Social media posts from the scene showed concertgoers running down the arena's stairs in an attempt to flee.

I never ment to record this but this is me leaving ariana grande #DangerousWomantour #ManchesterArena hope everyone is safe and got out pic.twitter.com/TLu73UBl0x — Rhianna burke (@RhiannaBurke) May 22, 2017

Karen Ford had taken her 13-year-old daughter to the concert and described "mayhem" on the street.

"There were children crying, trying to get in touch with parents, parents on their phones trying to contact their kids," she said Monday night.

Forensic officers leave the Manchester Arena Tuesday as they examine the scene of the explosion.

"I brought my baby home, which some people won't be (able to do) tonight."