London (CNN) Celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute and express their sympathy in the wake of a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday evening that left at least 22 people dead and dozens injured.

Grande herself responded on the social media site in the hours after the attack -- writing that she was "broken" and didn't "have words."

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017

Fellow singers including Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were among those who tweeted their condolences.

"My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K.," Nicki Minaj wrote. "Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this".

Liam Gallagher, the former Oasis singer who grew up in the city, wrote that the attack had left him "in total shock".