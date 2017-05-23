London (CNN) Celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute and express their sympathy in the wake of a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday evening that left at least 22 people dead and dozens injured.

Grande herself responded on the social media site in the hours after the attack -- writing that she was "broken" and didn't "have words."

broken.

Fellow singers including Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were among those who tweeted their condolences.

"My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K.," Nicki Minaj wrote. "Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this".

Liam Gallagher, the former Oasis singer who grew up in the city, wrote that the attack had left him "in total shock".

Broken hearted for the families tonight. Broken hearted for Ari. Broken hearted for the state of this world. 😔 — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) May 23, 2017

My thoughts, prayers and tears for all those affected by the Manchester tragedy tonight. I'm sending all my love. — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) May 23, 2017

My thoughts and prayers go out to everyone affected in Manchester. — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 23, 2017

I'm heartbroken over what happened in Manchester tonight.

Sending love to everyone involved. H — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) May 23, 2017

Mate, that is fucking horrible what happened in Manchester. My heart goes out to the families of those who lost their lives. 👎🏾No — Idris Elba (@idriselba) May 23, 2017

My prayers are with you Manchester — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) May 22, 2017

In total shock and absolutely devastated about what's gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family's involved LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 23, 2017

Absolutely Horrendous what happened in Manchester tonight. My thoughts are with the great people of Manchester and also Ari and her team xx — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) May 23, 2017

God bless the family and friends affected by this nightmare. — Bruno Mars (@BrunoMars) May 23, 2017

what happened in Manchester tonight is absolutely horrible. sending my love and prayers to those affected. 💔 — Kendall (@KendallJenner) May 23, 2017