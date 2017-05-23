Breaking News

Pop stars pay tribute to Ariana Grande concert attack victims

By Zamira Rahim, CNN

Updated 5:50 AM ET, Tue May 23, 2017

Manchester Arena incident. Emergency services at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig. Picture date: Tuesday May 23, 2017. See PA story POLICE Explosion. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire URN:31415965
London (CNN)Celebrities took to Twitter to pay tribute and express their sympathy in the wake of a terror attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday evening that left at least 22 people dead and dozens injured.

Grande herself responded on the social media site in the hours after the attack -- writing that she was "broken" and didn't "have words."
Fellow singers including Katy Perry, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles were among those who tweeted their condolences.
"My heart hurts for my sister, Ariana & every family affected by this tragic event in the U.K.," Nicki Minaj wrote. "Innocent lives lost. I'm so sorry to hear this".
Liam Gallagher, the former Oasis singer who grew up in the city, wrote that the attack had left him "in total shock".