Breaking News

Manchester attack: Who is Salman Abedi?

By Kara Fox, CNN

Updated 6:14 PM ET, Tue May 23, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Armed police patrol near Manchester Arena following a deadly terror attack in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017. Twenty two people have been killed and dozens injured in Britain&#39;s deadliest terror attack in over a decade after a suspected suicide bomber targeted fans leaving a concert of US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)
Armed police patrol near Manchester Arena following a deadly terror attack in Manchester, northwest England on May 23, 2017. Twenty two people have been killed and dozens injured in Britain's deadliest terror attack in over a decade after a suspected suicide bomber targeted fans leaving a concert of US singer Ariana Grande in Manchester. / AFP PHOTO / Oli SCARFF (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images)

    JUST WATCHED

    Police name Manchester bomber as Salman Abedi

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(15 Videos)

Story highlights

  • Acquaintance says Salman Abedi was growing a beard and dressing 'Islamically'
  • Parents had returned to their homeland of Libya

(CNN)Police have named 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the man suspected of carrying out the deadliest terror attack to hit the UK in 12 years.

At least 22 people were killed and 59 injured after a bomb exploded outside the Manchester Arena on Monday night, as concertgoers -- many of them children and young people -- were leaving an Ariana Grande show.
Abedi is believed to have died in the powerful blast, but he has not yet been formally identified by the coroner, Manchester police said. Speaking at a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said that the force was working to determine whether others were involved.
"The priority remains to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network," Hopkins said.

Suspected bomber was dressing 'Islamically'

Read More
Abedi seemed like a lonely child, said a British Libyan who had known Abedi and his brother, Ismael, since the Abedis were children. Salman largely kept himself to himself as a child, Akram Ben Ramadan said.
The Libyan émigré had not seen Salman much in years, but noticed that when he did see him recently, Salman was dressing "Islamically," in a long robe, and was growing a beard.
Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
A forensics team works at the scene of &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/22/europe/manchester-arena-incident/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;a deadly explosion&lt;/a&gt; that took place as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on Monday, May 22. Police say a man carrying explosives &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/23/europe/manchester-terror-attack-uk/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;acted as a lone attacker&lt;/a&gt; and died in the blast.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
A forensics team works at the scene of a deadly explosion that took place as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England, on Monday, May 22. Police say a man carrying explosives acted as a lone attacker and died in the blast.
Hide Caption
1 of 14
A woman looks at flowers left in St. Ann Square in Manchester on Tuesday, May 23.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
A woman looks at flowers left in St. Ann Square in Manchester on Tuesday, May 23.
Hide Caption
2 of 14
British Prime Minister Theresa May condemns the &quot;callous terrorist attack&quot; as she &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/videos/world/2017/05/23/england-pm-may-condemns-manchester-explosion-sot.cnn&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;delivers a statement&lt;/a&gt; in London on May 23.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
British Prime Minister Theresa May condemns the "callous terrorist attack" as she delivers a statement in London on May 23.
Hide Caption
3 of 14
Police help someone after the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Police help someone after the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22.
Hide Caption
4 of 14
People gather outside the arena. &quot;We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night,&quot; police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. &quot;The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims.&quot;
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People gather outside the arena. "We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night," police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. "The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims."
Hide Caption
5 of 14
People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a &quot;loud bang&quot; a couple of minutes after Grande&#39;s set had finished.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a "loud bang" a couple of minutes after Grande's set had finished.
Hide Caption
6 of 14
Paramedics respond to the scene.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Paramedics respond to the scene.
Hide Caption
7 of 14
Emergency workers and concert attendees gather outside the arena.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Emergency workers and concert attendees gather outside the arena.
Hide Caption
8 of 14
People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena.
Hide Caption
9 of 14
Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were &quot;responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available.&quot;
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were "responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available."
Hide Caption
10 of 14
People are escorted away from the arena.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People are escorted away from the arena.
Hide Caption
11 of 14
People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK.
Hide Caption
12 of 14
An injured man is helped at the scene.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
An injured man is helped at the scene.
Hide Caption
13 of 14
People hug near armed police who responded to the scene.
Photos: Deadly explosion at Ariana Grande concert
People hug near armed police who responded to the scene.
Hide Caption
14 of 14
06 manchester bombing reactions 052303 manchester bombing reactions 052305 manchester bombing reactions 052307 manchester arena 0522 - RESTRICTED15 manchester arena 0522 - RESTRICTED09 manchester arena 052210 manchester arena 052208 manchester arena 0522 03 manchester arena 052204 manchester arena 0533 - RESTRICTED13 manchester arena 052205 manchester arena 0522 - RESTRICTED01 manchester arena 052206 manchester arena 0522
As the inquiry continues, here's what else we know about him:
• Salman Abedi was born and raised in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Theresa May said.
• He is of Libyan descent, sources in Manchester's Libyan community told CNN.
• His father returned to Libya at the time of the revolution in 2011, while his mother stayed in England to care for the children. She went back to Libya in the past few months, Ben Ramadan said.
• Salman Abedi had two brothers and one sister.
• Abedi was a student at the University of Salford and studied business and management in 2015-2016 academic year. According to the school, Abedi was enrolled for a second year (2016-2017) but had not been attending lectures.
• He did not live on campus and was not active in school life.

CNN's Salma Abdelaziz, Jomana Karadsheh, Paul Cruickshank, Sarah Chiplin and Livvy Doherty contibuted to this report.