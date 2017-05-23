Manchester attack: Who is Salman Abedi?

Story highlights
- Acquaintance says Salman Abedi was growing a beard and dressing 'Islamically'
- Parents had returned to their homeland of Libya
(CNN)Police have named 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the man suspected of carrying out the deadliest terror attack to hit the UK in 12 years.
At least 22 people were killed and 59 injured after a bomb exploded outside the Manchester Arena on Monday night, as concertgoers -- many of them children and young people -- were leaving an Ariana Grande show.
Abedi is believed to have died in the powerful blast, but he has not yet been formally identified by the coroner, Manchester police said. Speaking at a news conference Tuesday afternoon, Chief Constable Ian Hopkins said that the force was working to determine whether others were involved.
"The priority remains to establish whether he was acting alone or as part of a network," Hopkins said.
Suspected bomber was dressing 'Islamically'
Abedi seemed like a lonely child, said a British Libyan who had known Abedi and his brother, Ismael, since the Abedis were children. Salman largely kept himself to himself as a child, Akram Ben Ramadan said.
The Libyan émigré had not seen Salman much in years, but noticed that when he did see him recently, Salman was dressing "Islamically," in a long robe, and was growing a beard.
As the inquiry continues, here's what else we know about him:
• Salman Abedi was born and raised in the United Kingdom, Prime Minister Theresa May said.
• He is of Libyan descent, sources in Manchester's Libyan community told CNN.
• His father returned to Libya at the time of the revolution in 2011, while his mother stayed in England to care for the children. She went back to Libya in the past few months, Ben Ramadan said.
• Salman Abedi had two brothers and one sister.
• Abedi was a student at the University of Salford and studied business and management in 2015-2016 academic year. According to the school, Abedi was enrolled for a second year (2016-2017) but had not been attending lectures.
• He did not live on campus and was not active in school life.