(CNN) They were parents, sons, daughters, sisters, brothers, friends, colleagues and classmates. Some were waiting to collect their children, others were enjoying what should have been a fun night of pop music.

Twenty-two people died in Monday's brutal concert attack in Manchester. Here are some of their stories.

An 8-year-old described as a "beautiful little girl," was named among those killed in a bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday night.

Lancashire County Council confirmed that Saffie Rose Roussos, 8, from Leyland was killed in the Manchester Arena bombing.

"Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word," Chris Upton, headteacher at Tarleton Community Primary School, said. "She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair."

"News of Saffie's death in this appalling attack has come as a tremendous shock to all of us and I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends. The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking," Upton added.

Olivia Campbell

Olivia Campbell, a 15-year-old girl who attended the concert with her friend died in the attack, according to a Facebook post on her mother's page.

"RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far too soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much," read the post by Charlotte Campbell.

Olivia's mother and her stepfather Paul Hodgson issued an emotional plea on CNN on Tuesday, seeking help to find their daughter after they didn't hear from her following the attack.

Charlotte Campbell told CNN her daughter called from the venue before the attack.

"It was half-past 8, she said the acts were amazing. She was waiting for Ariana to come on, she was so happy. She thanked me and said she loved me and that was the last I heard from her," she said.

Georgina Callander

Superfan Georgina Callander also died in the attack, according to Bishop Rawstorne Church of England Academy, where she had previously been a student.

The 18-year-old had tweeted at the pop star the day before the concert. "So excited to see u tomorrow," she posted ahead of the show.

Peter Rawlinson, deputy headteacher at Bishop Rawstorne, told CNN that Callander's family called the school with the news.

"Georgina was a lovely young student who was very popular with her peers and the staff and always made the most of the opportunities she had at the school," the school said in a statement

Callander had met Grande in 2015. Photos on her Facebook page showed a fun-loving teenager who liked pop groups like One Direction and Fifth Harmony.

John Atkinson

Student John Atkinson from the Greater Manchester area is also among the dead, according to local politician Ivan Lewis who spoke to members of Atkinson's family at a vigil in Radcliffe on Tuesday morning.

There was an outpouring of grief from Atkinson's friends and family on social media.

"Sleep tight John Atkinson. Thoughts and prayers with all your family and the other 21 people who lost there lives last night," Lee Paul, one of Atkinson's friends, said in a post on Facebook.

The Principal of Bury College, where Atkinson was a student, told CNN that the community was "shocked and saddened."

"We are shocked and saddened by the news of former Bury College student John Atkinson who sadly lost his life during Monday evening's incident," Bury College Principal Charlie Deane said in a statement. "Our thoughts go out to John's family and friends."

Freak Dance Radcliffe, a dance studio in his hometown, described Atkinson as a "member of our dance family" in a post on Facebook.

"John was always an amazingly happy gentle person and a real pleasure to teach when he came to our adult classes and even competed for Freak Dance," the statement read. "Our thoughts are with the family at the very sad and hard time!"

Martyn Hett

Martyn Hett, a 29-year-old Manchester resident, was named as one of the victims of the bombing by his brother, Dan Hett.

"They found my brother last night. We are heartbroken," Dan said in a tweet on Wednesday

The news of his death triggered an outpouring on social media, where he had been very active.

"We got the news last night that our wonderful iconic and beautiful Martyn didn't survive," Russell Hayward said in a post on Twitter. "He left this world exactly how he lived, centre of attention."

Hett worked as a PR professional, according to his Linkedin account, and had a big social media presence. Photos on his Instagram and Facebook accounts showed him playing with his nephew and laughing with friends and family.

Hett's close relationship with his mother made headlines last year when he posted about her knitting on Twitter. People came together to support her after she struggled to make any sales at her craft fair stall. He featured the full story in a Twitter moment, titled: "How Twitter fell in love with my mother."

Marcin and Angelika Klis

Alex Klis, a York College student, made an appeal on Facebook on Tuesday to help find her parents Marcin and Angelika, who had been missing since the concert.

"Anyone who is in any safe place or hospital in Manchester, if anyone comes across my parents please please let me know as they've been missing ever since the attack, this is a picture taken tonight so this is exactly what they were wearing," Alex said, sharing a photo of her parents.

The picture captured Marcin in a red polo shirt, smiling as he posed with his wife Angelika.

York College released a statement on Wednesday confirming that Klis' parents had died in the attack.

"Everyone at York College is shocked and deeply saddened to learn that the parents of one of our students, Alex Klis, both died during the Manchester attack," the statement read. "This is devastating news for Alex and her family, the whole College and the wider community."

The Polish Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed in a statement that two Polish nationals were killed in the attack. Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Witold Waszczykowski told RMF FM that they were parents who were killed when they came to collect their daughters after the concert. Waszczykowski added that the children were safe.

Friends, loved ones and strangers have commented on Alex Klis' photo on Facebook, sharing their condolences.

Nell Jones

Holmes Chapel Comprehensive School & Sixth Form College have confirmed that one of their students, Nell Jones, a teenager from Cheshire, was among the dead.

"Nell's family have been searching for her since the incident in the hope that they would find her being cared for in hospital. Unfortunately, the police have now confirmed that Nell died at the scene," the school's headteacher, Denis Oliver, said in a statement . "Nell was a very bright and popular student."

According to the statement, one of her teachers, David Wheeler, said: "Nell was a very popular girl, always smiling, always positive. Her tutor group have been together since the transition from primary school. It feels like they have lost a sister not a classmate."

Michelle Kiss

Michelle Kiss, from Lancashire, England, was among those killed in the attack, her family announced Wednesday in a statement released by Greater Manchester Police.

The mum of three was described in the statement as a loving wife, mother, daughter and sister.

"Family was her life and we are all obviously devastated by her loss. She has been taken away from us, and all that love her, in the most traumatic way imaginable," the statement read. "We hope to draw from the courage and strength she showed in her life to get through this extremely difficult time."

Jane Tweddle

Jane Tweddle, a mother of three from Blackpool, was named as one of the victims by the South Shore Academy, where she was a member of staff.

"Jane was a truly wonderful friend and colleague to all of us at South Shore Academy. As our receptionist, she was in many ways, the public face of the school and she represented us amazingly in this role," Jane Bailey, principal of South Shore Academy, said in a statement.

"We have received numerous messages of condolences from parents, students, community members and colleagues across Blackpool for which we are very grateful. All of them say the same things about our lovely Jane... bubbly, kind, welcoming, funny, generous... the list goes on."