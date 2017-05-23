Concert bombing victims: Eight-year-old girl among dead

Story highlights At least 22 dead, 59 injured in Manchester attack

Two victims, aged 8 and 18, confirmed dead

London (CNN) An 8-year-old described as a "beautiful little girl" has been named as one of the 22 people killed in a vicious bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday night.

Lancashire County Council confirmed that Saffie Rose Roussos from Leyland, Lancashire was killed in the attack at the Manchester Arena. The explosion ripped through the mostly teenage crowd as they streamed out of the venue following the end of the pop star's performance.

"Saffie was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word," Chris Upton, headteacher at Tarleton Community Primary School, said. "She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair."

"News of Saffie's death in this appalling attack has come as a tremendous shock to all of us and I would like to send our deepest condolences to all of her family and friends. The thought that anyone could go out to a concert and not come home is heartbreaking," Upton added.

18-year-old victim also named

