Manchester Arena attack: What we know and don't know

By Eliza Mackintosh, CNN

Updated 7:15 AM ET, Tue May 23, 2017

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Police and fans close to the Manchester Arena on May 23, 2017 in Manchester, England. There have been reports of explosions at Manchester Arena where Ariana Grande had performed this evening. Greater Manchester Police have have confirmed there are fatalities and warned people to stay away from the area. (Photo by Dave Thompson/Getty Images)
London (CNN)An explosion ripped through a crowd of people leaving an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England on Monday night. The deadliest attack on British soil since the 2005 London bombings has left a country in mourning and police searching for answers.

Here's what we know -- and don't know -- so far.

What we know

• At least 22 people, including children, were killed in the blast, which rocked Manchester Arena at around 10:35 p.m. local time (5:30 p.m. ET) as fans were leaving the venue.
• At least 59 people were injured. Police said that victims were being taken to eight area hospitals for treatment.
• British Prime Minister Theresa May, who chaired an emergency Cabinet meeting Tuesday, said authorities believe they know the identity of the attacker.
• Police said they believe the attack was carried out by a lone male attacker, who died in the powerful blast.
Police help someone in Manchester, England, after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday, May 22. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that at least 22 people were killed and about 59 were injured in what is being treated as a "terrorist incident."
People gather outside the arena. "We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night," police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. "The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims."
People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a "loud bang" a couple of minutes after Grande's set had finished.
Paramedics respond to the scene.
Emergency workers and attendees gather outside the arena.
People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena.
Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were "responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available."
People are escorted away from the arena.
People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK.
An injured man is helped at the scene.
People hug near armed police who responded to the scene.
• An improvised explosive device is believed to have been used in the attack, police said.
• Arena representatives said that the explosion occurred outside the main concert area, in a "public space."
• The arena, built in 1995, has a capacity of about 21,000 people. It is not clear how many concertgoers were inside the venue on Monday evening.
• Witnesses described a chaotic scene of teenagers crying, while parents desperately tired to search for their children. Some families are still waiting for word from their loved ones this morning.

What we don't know

• The identity of the attacker: May said authorities believe they know who he is, but that his name name can't be released at this point in the investigation.
• The motive: While police say they believe the attacker was working alone, police said they were investigating whether the attacker was part of a larger network or plot. No one has claimed responsibility for the explosion at the time of writing.