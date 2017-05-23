Breaking News

Taxi drivers turn off their meters, offer stranded Manchester victims free rides

By Bianca Britton and Milena Veselinovic, CNN

Updated 10:46 AM ET, Tue May 23, 2017

Manchester Arena incident. Emergency services at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig. Picture date: Tuesday May 23, 2017. See PA story POLICE Explosion. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire URN:31415965
Manchester Arena incident. Emergency services at Manchester Arena after reports of an explosion at the venue during an Ariana Grande gig. Picture date: Tuesday May 23, 2017. See PA story POLICE Explosion. Photo credit should read: Peter Byrne/PA Wire URN:31415965

(CNN)People have responded with extraordinary acts of kindness following Monday night's deadly bomb attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

In the face of the attack, which left many concertgoers stranded, taxi drivers turned off their meters and began taking people away from the venue to safety.
One of them was Sam Arshad, owner of Street Cars Manchester, who realized something wasn't right when he drove past Manchester Arena around 10:30 p.m.
"I saw children screaming and running," he told CNN. "It was horrifying to see young children running, just to imagine what they were going through."
Arshad said it wasn't long before his company began receiving phone calls from "panicked parents".
Police help someone in Manchester, England, after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/22/europe/manchester-arena-incident/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert&lt;/a&gt; on Monday, May 22. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that at least 22 people were killed and about 59 were injured in what is being treated as a &quot;terrorist incident.&quot;
Police help someone in Manchester, England, after an explosion at an Ariana Grande concert on Monday, May 22. Greater Manchester Police confirmed that at least 22 people were killed and about 59 were injured in what is being treated as a "terrorist incident."
People gather outside the arena. &quot;We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night,&quot; police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. &quot;The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims.&quot;
People gather outside the arena. "We can confirm there was an incident as people were leaving the Ariana Grande show last night," police said on Twitter early on Tuesday. "The incident took place outside the venue in a public space. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims."
People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a &quot;loud bang&quot; a couple of minutes after Grande&#39;s set had finished.
People receive medical attention at a railway station close to the arena. The incident happened shortly after Grande had left the stage, shortly after 10:30 p.m. (5:30 p.m. ET) according to eyewitnesses. Calvin Welsford, an 18-year-old concertgoer, said that he heard a "loud bang" a couple of minutes after Grande's set had finished.
Paramedics respond to the scene.
Paramedics respond to the scene.
Emergency workers and attendees gather outside the arena.
Emergency workers and attendees gather outside the arena.
People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena.
People stand by a cordoned-off street close to the arena.
Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were &quot;responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available.&quot;
Greater Manchester Police tweeted that emergency services were "responding to (a) serious incident at Manchester Arena. Avoid the area. More details will follow as soon as available."
People are escorted away from the arena.
People are escorted away from the arena.
People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK.
People sit outside near the arena. The crowd was made up of mainly younger people who had come to see Grande in her first of three scheduled concerts in the UK.
An injured man is helped at the scene.
An injured man is helped at the scene.
People hug near armed police who responded to the scene.
People hug near armed police who responded to the scene.
"The volume of calls was enormous.
"It was clear from the calls that it was a very young audience, they were literally children and didn't have any money to pay for taxi fares."
He says in that moment the team at Street Cars Manchester agreed that they would provide free transport to anyone who had been stranded in the Manchester area due to the terror attack.
"Whoever was stranded in the city center and didn't have the means to get home, we would transport for free -- child or adult."
Arshad said his team offered 33 free rides to those in need.
"I could understand (parents) pain, so we took it upon ourselves to take the children to safety, and thanks to all our drivers they did a great job."
Separately, many residents began using the hashtag #RoomForManchester and began offering help and spare rooms to strangers who couldn't get home.
In the face of previous attacks, strangers have reached out to help with similar overtures that surfaced on social media after events such as the terror attacks in Paris in November 2015 and suicide bombings in Brussels in March 2016.