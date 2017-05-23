Rihanna and Lupita movie a dream come true

(CNN) Who needs a Hollywood pitch meeting when you've got the internet?

A film that fans literally willed to happen is coming to fruition.

A source close to the production confirmed to CNN there's a forthcoming film starring Rihanna and Lupita Nyong'o, helmed by "Selma" director Ava DuVernay and written by "Insecure" star Issa Rae.

Things are still in the early stages, but here's why we can thank Twitter for this bit of #BlackGirlMagic.

Soon Twitter users were running with the idea, suggesting DuVernay to direct and Rae to write.

Nyong'o, an Oscar-winning actress, caught wind of the chatter and counted herself in via tweet, reaching out to Rihanna to see if she was down.

Three days later, the Grammy-winning singer tweeted that she was indeed willing to join.

That left DuVernay and Rae, who quickly agreed.

"Lights set. Camera's up," DuVernay tweeted. "Ready to call action for these #queens."

Rae simply let a gif of a cat frantically typing speak for her.

Rihanna retweeted Rae saying, "Issa possibility."

On Monday, DuVernay tweeted a link to a story saying Netflix had picked up the heist film.

We deserve nice things. ✌🏾️https://t.co/VlbKhLNDIv — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 22, 2017

"We deserve nice things," the director wrote in her tweet with an emoji of fingers making the peace sign.