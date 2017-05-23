Breaking News

Roger Moore, the longest-serving Bond

Updated 12:53 PM ET, Tue May 23, 2017

English actor Roger Moore is flanked by Gloria Hendry, left, and Jane Seymour in this photo from the James Bond movie &quot;Live and Let Die&quot; in 1973. Moore, who portrayed Bond in seven films, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/23/entertainment/roger-moore-dies/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;died Tuesday, May 23,&lt;/a&gt; at the age of 89.
English actor Roger Moore is flanked by Gloria Hendry, left, and Jane Seymour in this photo from the James Bond movie "Live and Let Die" in 1973. Moore, who portrayed Bond in seven films, died Tuesday, May 23, at the age of 89.
Moore rides a horse in Hollywood circa 1955. He moved to the United States in 1953 and made his American television debut in the Hallmark Hall of Fame&#39;s production of &quot;Julius Caesar.&quot;
Moore rides a horse in Hollywood circa 1955. He moved to the United States in 1953 and made his American television debut in the Hallmark Hall of Fame's production of "Julius Caesar."
Moore wears a sweater in his modeling days, before he found fame in his acting career.
Moore wears a sweater in his modeling days, before he found fame in his acting career.
Moore and his wife at the time, singer Dorothy Squires, prepare to leave London after a two-week vacation in 1959. Moore was married four times.
Moore and his wife at the time, singer Dorothy Squires, prepare to leave London after a two-week vacation in 1959. Moore was married four times.
Moore appears in an episode of the British TV series &quot;The Saint&quot; circa 1963. He starred as Simon Templar from 1962 to 1969.
Moore appears in an episode of the British TV series "The Saint" circa 1963. He starred as Simon Templar from 1962 to 1969.
Moore sits on the set of the film &quot;Crossplot&quot; in 1968.
Moore sits on the set of the film "Crossplot" in 1968.
Moore and his third wife, actress Luisa Mattioli, are photographed at their wedding ceremony in 1969.
Moore and his third wife, actress Luisa Mattioli, are photographed at their wedding ceremony in 1969.
Moore and Mattioli are accompanied by their children at London Airport in 1971. Moore had three children, all with Mattioli.
Moore and Mattioli are accompanied by their children at London Airport in 1971. Moore had three children, all with Mattioli.
Moore brings his 1-year-old son, Christian, on the set of the 1974 film &quot;The Man with the Golden Gun.&quot;
Moore brings his 1-year-old son, Christian, on the set of the 1974 film "The Man with the Golden Gun."
Moore on the set of &quot;The Man With The Golden Gun.&quot;
Moore on the set of "The Man With The Golden Gun."
Moore plays James Bond in 1979&#39;s &quot;Moonraker.&quot;
Moore plays James Bond in 1979's "Moonraker."
Moore and friends on the set of &quot;The Muppet Show&quot; in 1980.
Moore and friends on the set of "The Muppet Show" in 1980.
Moore and some of his co-stars from the 1983 Bond film &quot;Octopussy.&quot;
Moore and some of his co-stars from the 1983 Bond film "Octopussy."
Moore&#39;s last movie as Bond was &quot;A View to a Kill&quot; in 1985.
Moore's last movie as Bond was "A View to a Kill" in 1985.
Moore acts on stage in &quot;The Play What I Wrote.&quot;
Moore acts on stage in "The Play What I Wrote."
Moore is greeted by Britain&#39;s Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in 2006. In 2003, he was knighted for his charity work.
Moore is greeted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle in 2006. In 2003, he was knighted for his charity work.
Moore is joined by his fourth wife, actress Kristina Tholstrup, and other family members as he is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007.
Moore is joined by his fourth wife, actress Kristina Tholstrup, and other family members as he is honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2007.
Moore stands beside an Aston Martin during a photo shoot in Milton Keynes, England, in 2008.
Moore stands beside an Aston Martin during a photo shoot in Milton Keynes, England, in 2008.
Moore signs autographs at the launch of his book &quot;Bond on Bond&quot; in 2012.
Moore signs autographs at the launch of his book "Bond on Bond" in 2012.
See photos of actor Roger Moore, who portrayed James Bond in seven films between 1973 and 1985. He died Tuesday, May 23, at the age of 89.