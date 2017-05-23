CNN 10 - May 24, 2017

Story highlights
- This page includes the show Transcript
May 24, 2017
Welcome to a special edition of CNN 10! Today's show is focused exclusively on the dangers of distracted driving, as there are more gadgets and entertainment options in today's vehicles than there have been in decades past. We also examine technology's role as a potential solution to the problem.
TRANSCRIPT
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
Thank you for using CNN 10