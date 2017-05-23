(CNN) Deadly clashes erupted between government troops and Islamist militants Tuesday in the southern city of Marawi, prompting Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte to declare martial law there and the rest of the island of Mindanao, the state-run Philippines News Agency reported.

Duterte is cutting short an official visit to Moscow because of the clashes, PNA reported.

Martial law will be in effect on the Muslim-majority southern Philippines island for 60 days "to suppress lawless violence and rebellion and for public safety, Duterte spokesman Ernesto Abella said, according to PNA.

Clashes between government forces and the Maute group, an Islamist militant organization based in Mindanao, began in Marawai, a city of about 200,000 people, PNA reported.

Two soldiers and a police officer have been killed, Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said.

Read More