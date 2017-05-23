(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
-- Ex-CIA Director John Brennan and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats testified before Russia investigators in the House. Brennan said that Russia "brazenly interfered" with US elections, including actively contacting members of Donald Trump's campaign team. But he stopped shy of calling it "collusion." This comes on the heels of a Washington Post report that President Trump asked his top intel chiefs to publicly deny collusion between his campaign and Russia. Here's what we learned from today's hearings.
-- Police identified 22-year-old Salman Abedi as the suspected suicide bomber behind the attack at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. Of the 22 people killed, three have been identified, an 8-year-old among them. The singer has suspended her tour.
You can see all of the updates on the attack here.
-- Fox News removed an inaccurate story that peddled a conspiracy theory about slain DNC staffer Seth Rich. Earlier, Rich's brother wrote a letter to the executive producer of Sean Hannity's Fox News show, pleading with him to stop spreading the unproven theory about the unsolved killing.
-- The President's first budget can be summed up like this: Big gifts for the rich, big cuts for the poor. The administration defended the sweeping cuts. Here's why the budget can't pass Congress.
-- Roger Moore, the actor famous for portraying James Bond in seven "007" films, dies at 89.
-- Two men were caned 83 times in Indonesia for homosexual sex.
-- Thousands of Venezuelans are fleeing to the United States, making them the top asylum seekers.
-- Aaron Hernandez made requests to be bunked with other inmates, including one he called his "heart."
-- A drink a day will keep the doctor away? (That's how the saying goes, right?) Not when it comes to breast cancer, according to a new report.