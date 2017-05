-- Ex-CIA Director John Brennan and Director of National Intelligence Dan Coats testified before Russia investigators in the House. Brennan said that Russia "brazenly interfered" with US elections, including actively contacting members of Donald Trump's campaign team. But he stopped shy of calling it "collusion." This comes on the heels of a Washington Post report that President Trump asked his top intel chiefs to publicly deny collusion between his campaign and Russia. Here's what we learned from today's hearings.