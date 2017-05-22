Campus killing: Suspect is a member of 'Alt Reich' FB group, police say

Story highlights Richard Wilbur Collins III was fatally stabbed Saturday at the University of Maryland

The FBI is helping investigate whether the killing was a hate crime

(CNN) This much we do know: A white University of Maryland student is accused of fatally stabbing a black student who was visiting campus.

What we don't know is whether the suspect, who police say is a member of a Facebook group called Alt Reich, committed a hate crime.

But the university's police chief said the online group's content is disturbing.

"When I looked at information contained on website, it's despicable," David Mitchell said. "It shows extreme bias against women, Latinos, members of the Jewish faith and especially African Americans. Which brings up questions as to the motive of this case."

Now, the FBI is helping investigate whether the killing should be prosecuted as a hate crime.

