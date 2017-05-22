Maryland campus stabbing evaluated as possible hate crime

Story highlights Richard Wilbur Collins III was fatally stabbed at the University of Maryland Saturday

Police are evaluating whether the attack on the black student was a hate crime

(CNN) The FBI is helping to evaluate whether the fatal stabbing by a white student of a black student visiting the University of Maryland will be prosecuted as a hate crime, university police said Sunday.

Richard Wilbur Collins III was with two friends on the university's campus in College Park when he was approached by a man and stabbed in the chest with a knife Saturday morning, University of Maryland Police Chief David Mitchell told reporters.

The 23-year-old had been commissioned as a lieutenant in the US Army two days before his death and had been set to graduate from Bowie State University (BSU) on Tuesday in a ceremony at Maryland, Mitchell said.

The University of Maryland student suspected of Collins's killing was a member of a Facebook group named Alt Reich, Mitchell said.

"When I looked at information contained on website, it's despicable. It shows extreme bias against women, Latinos, members of the Jewish faith and especially African Americans. Which brings up questions as to the motive of this case," he said.

