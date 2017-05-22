Times Square victim's dad writes thank-you letter to NYC

Story highlights Alyssa Elsman was killed by a speeding driver in Times Square last week

"When you remove bias...racism....and ignorance...WE ARE ALL ONE," her father writes

(CNN) Tom Elsman can barely process the grief of losing his daughter in last week's Times Square rampage. But he made sure to write a letter thanking the people of New York City.

Not far from where 18-year-old Alyssa Elsman was struck and killed by a violent driver in Times Square, strangers set up a memorial with flowers, candles and hundreds of hand-written messages.

"NEW YORK WILL NEVER FORGET YOU Alyssa," a sign on the memorial reads.

Her father will never forget New York, either.

"There is no words that can express our gratitude with the outpouring of love and support this city has shown us. Our medical staff, the NYPD and most of all YOU," Tom Elsman wrote in a framed letter placed atop the memorial.

Read More