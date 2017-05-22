Harvard student raps for senior thesis

Story highlights Student writes rap album for English thesis

(CNN) Obasi Shaw, 20, made history when he decided to submit a rap album as his final thesis at Harvard.

Shaw could have submitted a book of poetry, a novella or a short story, but he decided to take a different path. He's been rapping for a few months, and the idea of writing a rap album for his thesis came from his mother.

"I had no other ideas, so I had only one shot. I put together an application, submitted it and expected nothing, but here we are," Shaw said.

The album, entitled "Liminal Minds," explores topics like race, religion and black identity. Drawing from his experience, Shaw focuses on the racial climate in America and how black people have to cope with their lives in his album.

"I want to explore the complex nature of what it means to be black and to be human. My goal is to get people to empathize with these people and to realize that they are dealing with so many difficulties in life," Shaw said. "Nobody is less human than anybody else."

