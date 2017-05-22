Kelly Clarkson may not be welcome in Nashville if its hockey team doesn't win

Story highlights Kelly Clarkson rocked the National Anthem last week before the Nashville Predators lost

Now some fans are worried she broke an important win streak

(CNN) Kelly Clarkson may be one of the most popular artists in the country, but she could be persona non grata in Nashville if its hockey team doesn't win.

The Nashville Predators are one game away from advancing to the Stanley Cup finals. And since it's Nashville, its anthem performers in the playoffs have been country A-listers: There was Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Vince Gill and Carrie Underwood (who is married to a Predators player). The Predators have won every game these performers have opened.

And then there was...Kelly Clarkson. After she sang the anthem last week, the Predators lost their first home playoff game after winning six in a row. Was it a coincidence, or something else?

After the Preds lost following her performance, people floated the idea of a Clarkson curse.

It was almost as if the lovely singer already knew what was at stake: During the game, she tweeted out a pic of herself singing and asked the Predators to "please win or people will blame me!"

