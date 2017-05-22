Jury selection begins in Bill Cosby's assault trial

Story highlights The TV star faces three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault

Opening statements will begin June 5

(CNN) Comedian Bill Cosby was in a Pittsburgh courtroom Monday as jury selection began in his sexual assault trial.

Bill Cosby arrives for jury selection in his sexual assault case at the Allegheny County Courthouse on Monday in Pittsburgh.

The actor, 79, is charged with three counts of felony aggravated indecent assault of a Temple University employee in his home in 2004. He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Opening statements will begin June 5 in Monroe County, near Philadelphia.

More than 50 women have accused Cosby of misconduct, many alleging he drugged and sexually assaulted them.

