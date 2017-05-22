Family who sued after a boy's clock was mistaken for a bomb sees suit tossed

Story highlights Ahmed Mohamed's family didn't offer concrete evidence, a federal judge said

The family can filed an amended compliant

(CNN) A federal judge has thrown out a lawsuit filed after police detained a Muslim teen in Texas when officials at his school thought the clock that he had made was a bomb.

Mohamed Elhassan Mohamed, the father of Ahmed Mohamed, sued the Irving Independent School District, McArthur High School principal Daniel Cummings, and the city of Irving, Texas, for unspecified damages after his then-14-year-old son was detained and suspended from school in a case that made national headlines in 2015. No charges were filed against Ahmed.

A photo police provided shows the clock Ahmed made.

The lawsuit accused the school district and police of discriminating against Ahmed because of his race and religion, thereby violating Ahmed's civil and constitutional rights.

But US District Judge Sam Lindsay, of the Northern District of Texas, dismissed those claims, saying Ahmed and his family didn't offer any concrete evidence of discrimination. Lindsay was appointed by then-President Bill Clinton.

Other than "speculative statements," the elder Mohamed didn't offer any facts to demonstrate that the school district or any employee "intentionally discriminated against (Ahmed) based on his race or religion" compared with "other students involved in similar disciplinary situations," Lindsay wrote in the ruling.

