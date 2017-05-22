What a shot! 31 amazing sports photos
Swedish players celebrate after defeating Canada in the gold-medal game of the Ice Hockey World Championships on Sunday, May 21. Sweden won 2-1 after a penalty shootout.
Arjen Robben is showered in beer by Bayern Munich teammate Thiago Alcantara as the German soccer club celebrated its fifth straight league title on Saturday, May 20.
Turkey's Demir Selim smashes the volleyball during the bronze-medal match at the Islamic Solidarity Games on Sunday, May 21. Algeria won the match, which took place in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Nashville's Pontus Aberg hits Anaheim's Sami Vatanen during Game 4 of the NHL's Western Conference Final on Thursday, May 18.
Women take photos of a bodybuilder during the Mr. Malaysia competition on Sunday, May 21.
Garbine Muguruza waits to return a serve during a match at the Italian Open on Friday, May 19.
Teofimo Lopez celebrates after knocking out Ronald Rivas in the second round of their lightweight bout in New York on Saturday, May 20.
Sydney's Gary Rohan marks the ball during an Australian Football League match against St. Kilda on Saturday, May 20.
New England midfielder Xavier Kouassi, left, heads the ball during a Major League Soccer match against Columbus on Sunday, May 21.
Milwaukee's Jonathan Villar scores a run as the ball flies past Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras on Friday, May 19.
Juan Postigo hits a shot during the South African Disabled Golf Open on Tuesday, May 16.
Boston's Isaiah Thomas is guarded by Cleveland's Kyrie Irving during Game 1 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday, May 17.
Iran's Neda Shahsavari eyes the ball during a table tennis match at the Islamic Solidarity Games on Thursday, May 18.
Lexi Thompson is sprayed with water on the 18th green after winning the Kingsmill Championship, an LPGA tournament in Williamsburg, Virginia, on Sunday, May 21. She went wire to wire and shot a tournament record 264 (20-under).
Detroit's James McCann dives for a foul ball during a Major League Baseball game against Texas on Saturday, May 20.
Rafael Nadal serves the ball during a match at the Italian Open on Wednesday, May 17.
Peter Sagan and his Bora-Hansgrohe team sprint to the finish line during stage 3 of the Tour of California on Tuesday, May 16.
Shiro Ken lands a right hand against Ganigan Lopez during their title bout in Tokyo on Saturday, May 20. Ken won a majority decision to take home the WBC's light-flyweight belt.
Richmond's Shai Bolton drops a mark during an Australian Football League match in Sydney on Saturday, May 20.
Cincinnati's Joey Votto loses his bat during a swing on Sunday, May 21.
Laura Sales, a rhythmic gymnast from Portugal, performs during the European Championships on Friday, May 19.
Fans sit in the grandstand before the Black-Eyed Susan Stakes, a horse race at Baltimore's Pimlico Race Course on Friday, May 19.
Azerbaijan's Sabah Shariati is thrown by Uzbekistan's Muminjon Abdullaev during a wrestling match at the Islamic Solidarity Games on Thursday, May 18.
Athletes compete in the 3,000-meter steeplechase at the Golden Grand Prix, a track meet in Kawasaki, Japan, on Sunday, May 21.
Kansas City's Jorge Soler slides safely into home during a Major League Baseball game on Thursday, May 18.
Guilherme, a forward for Brazilian soccer club Botafogo, laments a lost goal during a Copa Libertadores match in Rio de Janeiro on Thursday, May 18. Botafogo still defeated Colombia's Atletico Nacional by a 1-0 score.
Elina Svitolina serves the ball during an Italian Open semifinal on Saturday, May 20. Svitolina would go on to win the tournament.
