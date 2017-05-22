Who is Roger Stone?

(CNN) As images of President Donald Trump leaning in to receive a glittering gift from King Salman bin Abdulaziz made the rounds this weekend, a longtime personal confidante of the President felt sick.

"Candidly this makes me want to puke," Roger Stone tweeted on Saturday , a picture of Trump being awarded a mark of the kingdom's highest civilian honor above his words. Appended there: #Jaredsidea -- a reference to the President's son-in-law and top White House aide Jared Kushner.

If Kushner is the young, buttoned-down and stiff-lipped operator in Trump's inner orbit, then Stone is the bullish and flamboyant right-wing gadfly, always a phone call away from Trump or anyone else who wants to talk, and a résumé that dates back to the Nixon years.

Stone's CV was compelling enough to inspire a recently released Netflix documentary, "Get Me Roger Stone," chronicling his life in national politics -- one that began as a young dirty trickster for Nixon, endured a scandalous setback in the mid 1990s and reemerged in the last two decades as, among other things, a voice directing Trump toward the presidential trough.

"I was like a jockey looking for a horse," Stone says in the film. "You can't win the race if you don't have a horse. (Trump's) a prime piece of political horse flesh in my view."