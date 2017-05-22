Story highlights Turkey summons US ambassador

(CNN) Turkey has summoned the US ambassador in the aftermath of last week's brawl in Washington DC which left nine people hospitalized.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry protested to John Bass on Monday to object to the way the situation was handled by US officials.

In a statement, the ministry said Turkey was protesting against the "aggressive and unprofessional actions taken" by US security personnel.

Turkey said that the "lapses of security" during Erdogan's stay were "caused by the inability of US authorities to take sufficient precautions at every stage of the official program."

Protesters clashed with Turkish officials in DC last week.

Late last week, new footage emerged showing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan looking on as Turkish security officials beat up protesters outside the country's embassy in Washington.

