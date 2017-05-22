Donald Trump denies a Russia allegation that no one made

(CNN) After an appearance alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Monday, President Donald Trump paused to push back against reports that he had disclosed highly classified information to the Russians.

Trump is the denying an allegation that, literally, no news organization made. He's also implicitly confirming that, yes, he did talk to the Russians about classified information. While the president has total freedom to de-classify material, the White House has urged media organizations -- including CNN -- not to report on the specific information Trump passed along due to how highly sensitive it is.

Why?

That's always the toughest question when it comes to diving Trump's motivations. But, I can think of two obvious reasons:

1. He's showing off in front of Netanyahu: Remember that, at heart, Trump is a showman. And he likes to perform on the big stage when he knows lots and lots of important people are watching. He also knows that Netanyahu is well aware of the reporting that Trump passed along information from Israel to the Russians and wants to publicly combat the issue. Even if what he is saying just doesn't gibe with the facts.

2. He's trying to change the subject: Trump is a master at deflection. The ongoing story of his Feb. 14 meeting with the Russians is a total disaster for him and one that he and his White House team haven't figured out a good answer for yet. So it's possible Trump is free-lancing -- denying a claim no one made as a way to say "This is all fake news. And I've already addressed it."

Because trust in the media is so low -- particularly among Trump's base -- his strategy of making up an allegation that he can then deny might work. But that doesn't change the basic underlying facts. Which, to reiterate because it's important, are these: Trump told two Russian officials highly classified information in the Oval Office. Period.

Nothing Trump said today in Israel disputes those facts -- or explains them.