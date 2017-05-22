Story highlights Trump landed in Israel Monday

He is set to have dinner with Netanyahu

Jerusalem (CNN) President Donald Trump sought to rebut claims Monday that he damaged Israeli intelligence capabilities by revealing highly classified information to Russian operatives earlier this month.

Trump is accused of disclosing the information during an Oval Office session with the Russian foreign minister and the Russian ambassador to the United States on May 10. The information centered on attempts by terrorist groups to load bombs into laptops in an attempt to blow up airliners.

The accusations, however, never suggested that Trump told his Russian visitors that the information came from Israel. Instead, the information Trump revealed is thought to have been so specific that its origin was clear.

Standing alongside Netanyahu on Monday, Trump nearly escaped answering questions about the intelligence dust up. He appeared to walk away from his Israeli counterpart before shaking hands, and then returned to finish the photo-op.

Read More