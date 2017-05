Fresh off his meetings with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia who have grown increasingly anxious about Iran's posture in the region, Trump devoted chunks of his remarks here to knocking the Iranian regime and highlighting the silver lining to the threat he believes Iran poses: a greater potential for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

"I just left Saudi Arabia -- the king. We had an amazing two days and their feeling toward Israel is really very positive. Tremendous progress has been made. I think a lot of that progress has been made because of the aggression of Iran. And it's forcing people together in a very positive way," Trump said alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "It was very historic what took place over the last two days."

Netanyahu said he believes Trump's tough stance on Iran "not only helps security, but also helps propel the possibility of reconciliation and peace between Israel and a lot of folks."

"And that will help reconciliation between Israel and the Palestinians," Netanyahu said.

Saudi Arabia and other Sunni-majority countries in the Middle East have grown closer to Israel behind the scenes in recent years, united by an equally wary perception of Iran due to its nuclear ambitions and destabilizing actions in the region. The two sides were also united in their opposition to the Iranian nuclear deal brokered by President Barack Obama.

In remarks earlier in the day with Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, Trump said he sensed "such a different feeling toward Israel" from Arab countries that are still not at peace with the Jewish State.

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud appeared especially eager to "see peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians," Trump said.

Trump has projected optimism that the time is right to reach a peace deal despite heavy skepticism from experts on the topic, and his comments about Arab leaders in the region served to bolster his case as the position of Arab governments in the Middle East weighs heavily on Palestinian decision-making.

A senior White House official told reporters on Sunday night at the end of Trump's meetings with Saudi royalty that the administration was particularly struck by the level of cooperation between Arab leaders and Israel, saying the two sides were "cooperating incredibly well with Israel."

Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, May 22. Trump sought to rebut claims that he damaged Israeli intelligence capabilities by revealing highly classified information to Russian operatives earlier this month. "Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name Israel," Trump told reporters as he began the second leg of his first foreign tour. Hide Caption 1 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on May 22. Trump became the first sitting US president to visit the wall. Hide Caption 2 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump stands in the Western Wall plaza. To his left, in black, is Shmuel Rabinowitz, the rabbi of the Western Wall. Hide Caption 3 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip First lady Melania Trump, in white, visits the Western Wall. At far left is Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to the President. Hide Caption 4 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip The President and first lady plant a tree in Jerusalem with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on May 22. Hide Caption 5 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump is welcomed by Netanyahu upon arriving in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 22. Trump started his trip with two days in Saudi Arabia. Hide Caption 6 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip On the way to Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One. Hide Caption 7 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip While in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trump attends the inauguration ceremony for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. Joining him here are Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, center, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left. Hide Caption 8 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump speaks in Riyadh during the Arab Islamic American Summit on Sunday, May 21. Trump looked to make it clear that the United States is not at war with Islam. "This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations," he said. "This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil." Hide Caption 9 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump sits at the summit, which included leaders from 55 Muslim-majority countries. He urged them to do more to eradicate terrorist groups that claim the mantle of Islam. "We can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden," Trump said. "Muslim-majority countries must take the lead in stamping out radicalization." Hide Caption 10 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump poses with other leaders at the Arab Islamic American Summit. Hide Caption 11 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Saudi King Salman shakes hands with Trump on May 21. Trump is the first US president to start his first foreign trip in the Middle East. Hide Caption 12 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump meets with other heads of state in Riyadh on May 21. Hide Caption 13 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump speaks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Gen. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Hide Caption 14 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip First lady Melania Trump chats with children during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh on May 21. Hide Caption 15 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip While in Riyadh, President Trump meets with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on May 21. Hide Caption 16 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip President Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi share a laugh during a meeting on May 21. El-Sisi complimented Trump on his "unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible." Trump exchanged pleasantries back, praising el-Sisi's shoes. Hide Caption 17 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump is handed a sword during a welcoming ceremony at Riyadh's Murabba Palace on Saturday, May 20. Hide Caption 18 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump sits with members of his staff and Cabinet before a meeting with Saudi King Salman on May 20. Hide Caption 19 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump and King Salman take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20. The two leaders oversaw the signing of a defense deal worth nearly $110 billion. Hide Caption 20 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip The Trumps look at a display of modern art at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh. Hide Caption 21 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip King Salman presents Trump with a gilded necklace and medal, the country's highest honor. The distinction also was bestowed upon Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush. Hide Caption 22 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip The first lady chats with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at the medal ceremony on May 20. Hide Caption 23 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Ivanka Trump attends the medal ceremony. Hide Caption 24 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump meets with King Salman after arriving in Riyadh on May 20. Hide Caption 25 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Soldiers on horseback carry the US and Saudi flags as they escort Trump to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh. Hide Caption 26 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip Trump is welcomed by King Salman after arriving at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh. Hide Caption 27 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip The Trumps take part in the welcome ceremony. Hide Caption 28 of 29 Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip The President and first lady wave from Air Force One after landing in Riyadh. Hide Caption 29 of 29

"Every chance creates an opportunity," Rivlin told Trump on Monday.

Former US officials and experts on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have acknowledged the increasing rapprochement between Israel and Arab enemies of Iran, but have cautioned that the political conditions between Israelis and Palestinians have gone largely unchanged in recent years.

"Many of the Gulf Arabs have increasingly awakened to the reality that their real challenge comes not from Israel, but rather from Iran, and the prospects of their uniting to do something to try to reduce their differences with Israel ... creates an opportunity," former Middle East peace envoy George Mitchell said Monday on CNN. "On the other hand, the differences between the Israelis and the Palestinians are as wide and deep as ever and there's a high level of mistrust and hostility not just between the peoples but between the two leaders themselves."

Trump will seek to bridge those divides as he meets with Netanyahu on Monday and heads to the West Bank on Tuesday to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.