Breaking News

Trump sees Iranian threat as unifying force in quest for Middle East peace

By Jeremy Diamond, CNN

Updated 1:22 PM ET, Mon May 22, 2017

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Trump: Iran must never possess nuclear weapon
Trump: Iran must never possess nuclear weapon

    JUST WATCHED

    Trump: Iran must never possess nuclear weapon

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Trump: Iran must never possess nuclear weapon 00:53

Story highlights

  • "Tremendous progress has been made," Trump said
  • He arrived in Israel Monday

Jerusalem (CNN)Iran is giving President Donald Trump a reason to feel optimistic about Middle East peace.

Fresh off his meetings with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia who have grown increasingly anxious about Iran's posture in the region, Trump devoted chunks of his remarks here to knocking the Iranian regime and highlighting the silver lining to the threat he believes Iran poses: a greater potential for Israeli-Palestinian peace.
In appearances alongside the Israeli President and Prime Minister, Trump stressed his sense that the Iranian threat has brought many Arab countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, closer toward a peaceful and more collaborative relationship with Israel.
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
Trump makes historic visit to Western Wall
"I just left Saudi Arabia -- the king. We had an amazing two days and their feeling toward Israel is really very positive. Tremendous progress has been made. I think a lot of that progress has been made because of the aggression of Iran. And it's forcing people together in a very positive way," Trump said alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "It was very historic what took place over the last two days."
Netanyahu said he believes Trump's tough stance on Iran "not only helps security, but also helps propel the possibility of reconciliation and peace between Israel and a lot of folks."
Read More
"And that will help reconciliation between Israel and the Palestinians," Netanyahu said.
Saudi Arabia and other Sunni-majority countries in the Middle East have grown closer to Israel behind the scenes in recent years, united by an equally wary perception of Iran due to its nuclear ambitions and destabilizing actions in the region. The two sides were also united in their opposition to the Iranian nuclear deal brokered by President Barack Obama.
In remarks earlier in the day with Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, Trump said he sensed "such a different feeling toward Israel" from Arab countries that are still not at peace with the Jewish State.
Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud appeared especially eager to "see peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians," Trump said.
Trump has projected optimism that the time is right to reach a peace deal despite heavy skepticism from experts on the topic, and his comments about Arab leaders in the region served to bolster his case as the position of Arab governments in the Middle East weighs heavily on Palestinian decision-making.
A senior White House official told reporters on Sunday night at the end of Trump's meetings with Saudi royalty that the administration was particularly struck by the level of cooperation between Arab leaders and Israel, saying the two sides were "cooperating incredibly well with Israel."
US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, May 22. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/22/politics/trump-israel-russia-intelligence/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Trump sought to rebut claims&lt;/a&gt; that he damaged Israeli intelligence capabilities by revealing highly classified information to Russian operatives earlier this month. &quot;Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name Israel,&quot; Trump told reporters as he began the second leg of his first foreign tour.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, May 22. Trump sought to rebut claims that he damaged Israeli intelligence capabilities by revealing highly classified information to Russian operatives earlier this month. "Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name Israel," Trump told reporters as he began the second leg of his first foreign tour.
Hide Caption
1 of 29
Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism&#39;s holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on May 22. Trump became &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/22/politics/trump-israel-western-wall/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the first sitting US president to visit the wall.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on May 22. Trump became the first sitting US president to visit the wall.
Hide Caption
2 of 29
Trump stands in the Western Wall plaza. To his left, in black, is Shmuel Rabinowitz, the rabbi of the Western Wall.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump stands in the Western Wall plaza. To his left, in black, is Shmuel Rabinowitz, the rabbi of the Western Wall.
Hide Caption
3 of 29
First lady Melania Trump, in white, visits the Western Wall. At far left is Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to the President.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
First lady Melania Trump, in white, visits the Western Wall. At far left is Ivanka Trump, daughter and adviser to the President.
Hide Caption
4 of 29
The President and first lady plant a tree in Jerusalem with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on May 22.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
The President and first lady plant a tree in Jerusalem with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on May 22.
Hide Caption
5 of 29
Trump is welcomed by Netanyahu upon arriving in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 22. Trump started his trip with two days in Saudi Arabia.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump is welcomed by Netanyahu upon arriving in Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 22. Trump started his trip with two days in Saudi Arabia.
Hide Caption
6 of 29
On the way to Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
On the way to Tel Aviv, US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One.
Hide Caption
7 of 29
While in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trump attends the inauguration ceremony for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. Joining him here are Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, center, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
While in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Trump attends the inauguration ceremony for the Global Center for Combating Extremist Ideology. Joining him here are Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, center, and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, left.
Hide Caption
8 of 29
Trump &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/21/politics/trump-muslim-speech-saudi-arabia/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;speaks in Riyadh during the Arab Islamic American Summit&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, May 21. Trump looked to make it clear that the United States is not at war with Islam. &quot;This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations,&quot; he said. &quot;This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil.&quot;
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump speaks in Riyadh during the Arab Islamic American Summit on Sunday, May 21. Trump looked to make it clear that the United States is not at war with Islam. "This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations," he said. "This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil."
Hide Caption
9 of 29
Trump sits at the summit, which included leaders from 55 Muslim-majority countries. He urged them to do more to eradicate terrorist groups that claim the mantle of Islam. &quot;We can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden,&quot; Trump said. &quot;Muslim-majority countries must take the lead in stamping out radicalization.&quot;
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump sits at the summit, which included leaders from 55 Muslim-majority countries. He urged them to do more to eradicate terrorist groups that claim the mantle of Islam. "We can only overcome this evil if the forces of good are united and strong and if everyone in this room does their fair share and fulfills their part of the burden," Trump said. "Muslim-majority countries must take the lead in stamping out radicalization."
Hide Caption
10 of 29
Trump poses with other leaders at the Arab Islamic American Summit.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump poses with other leaders at the Arab Islamic American Summit.
Hide Caption
11 of 29
Saudi King Salman shakes hands with Trump on May 21. Trump is the first US president &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/19/world/donald-trump-first-foreign-presidential-trips/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;to start his first foreign trip in the Middle East.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Saudi King Salman shakes hands with Trump on May 21. Trump is the first US president to start his first foreign trip in the Middle East.
Hide Caption
12 of 29
Trump meets with other heads of state in Riyadh on May 21.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump meets with other heads of state in Riyadh on May 21.
Hide Caption
13 of 29
Trump speaks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Gen. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump speaks with the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Gen. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.
Hide Caption
14 of 29
First lady Melania Trump chats with children during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh on May 21.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
First lady Melania Trump chats with children during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh on May 21.
Hide Caption
15 of 29
While in Riyadh, President Trump meets with Bahrain&#39;s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on May 21.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
While in Riyadh, President Trump meets with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on May 21.
Hide Caption
16 of 29
President Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi share a laugh during a meeting on May 21. El-Sisi complimented Trump on his &quot;unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible.&quot; Trump exchanged pleasantries back, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/21/politics/trump-abdel-fattah-al-sisi-shoes/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;praising el-Sisi&#39;s shoes.&lt;/a&gt;
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
President Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi share a laugh during a meeting on May 21. El-Sisi complimented Trump on his "unique personality that is capable of doing the impossible." Trump exchanged pleasantries back, praising el-Sisi's shoes.
Hide Caption
17 of 29
Trump is handed a sword during a welcoming ceremony at Riyadh&#39;s Murabba Palace on Saturday, May 20.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump is handed a sword during a welcoming ceremony at Riyadh's Murabba Palace on Saturday, May 20.
Hide Caption
18 of 29
Trump sits with members of his staff and Cabinet before a meeting with Saudi King Salman on May 20.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump sits with members of his staff and Cabinet before a meeting with Saudi King Salman on May 20.
Hide Caption
19 of 29
Trump and King Salman take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20. The two leaders oversaw &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2017/05/20/politics/donald-trump-middle-east/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the signing of a defense deal&lt;/a&gt; worth nearly $110 billion.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump and King Salman take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20. The two leaders oversaw the signing of a defense deal worth nearly $110 billion.
Hide Caption
20 of 29
The Trumps look at a display of modern art at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
The Trumps look at a display of modern art at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
Hide Caption
21 of 29
King Salman presents Trump with a gilded necklace and medal, the country&#39;s highest honor. The distinction also was bestowed upon Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
King Salman presents Trump with a gilded necklace and medal, the country's highest honor. The distinction also was bestowed upon Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush.
Hide Caption
22 of 29
The first lady chats with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at the medal ceremony on May 20.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
The first lady chats with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at the medal ceremony on May 20.
Hide Caption
23 of 29
Ivanka Trump attends the medal ceremony.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Ivanka Trump attends the medal ceremony.
Hide Caption
24 of 29
Trump meets with King Salman after arriving in Riyadh on May 20.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump meets with King Salman after arriving in Riyadh on May 20.
Hide Caption
25 of 29
Soldiers on horseback carry the US and Saudi flags as they escort Trump to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Soldiers on horseback carry the US and Saudi flags as they escort Trump to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
Hide Caption
26 of 29
Trump is welcomed by King Salman after arriving at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
Trump is welcomed by King Salman after arriving at the King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh.
Hide Caption
27 of 29
The Trumps take part in the welcome ceremony.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
The Trumps take part in the welcome ceremony.
Hide Caption
28 of 29
The President and first lady wave from Air Force One after landing in Riyadh.
Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
The President and first lady wave from Air Force One after landing in Riyadh.
Hide Caption
29 of 29
07 trump abroad 052203 trump abroad 052204 trump abroad 052206 trump abroad 052205 trump abroad 052202 trump abroad 052201 trump abroad 052220 Trump Saudi Arabia 052115 Trump Saudi Arabia 052114 Trump Saudi Arabia 052108 Trump Saudi Arabia 052111 Trump Saudi Arabia 0521 RESTRICTED18 Trump Saudi Arabia 0521 RESTRICTED09 Trump Saudi Arabia 0521 RESTRICTED17 Trump Saudi Arabia 052103 Trump Saudi Arabia 052101 Trump Saudi Arabia 052122 Trump Saudi Arabia 0520 21 Trump Saudi Arabia 0520 15 Trump Saudi Arabia 052017 Trump Saudi Arabia 0520 12 Trump Saudi Arabia 052010 Trump Saudi Arabia 052011 Trump Saudi Arabia 052004 Trump Saudi Arabia 052020 Trump Saudi Arabia 0520 23 Trump Saudi Arabia 052006 Trump Saudi Arabia 052013 Trump Saudi Arabia 0520
"Every chance creates an opportunity," Rivlin told Trump on Monday.
Former US officials and experts on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have acknowledged the increasing rapprochement between Israel and Arab enemies of Iran, but have cautioned that the political conditions between Israelis and Palestinians have gone largely unchanged in recent years.
"Many of the Gulf Arabs have increasingly awakened to the reality that their real challenge comes not from Israel, but rather from Iran, and the prospects of their uniting to do something to try to reduce their differences with Israel ... creates an opportunity," former Middle East peace envoy George Mitchell said Monday on CNN. "On the other hand, the differences between the Israelis and the Palestinians are as wide and deep as ever and there's a high level of mistrust and hostility not just between the peoples but between the two leaders themselves."
Trump will seek to bridge those divides as he meets with Netanyahu on Monday and heads to the West Bank on Tuesday to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said although the three men won't meet together during Trump's visit this week, he said he things "there will certainly be opportunities for that in the future."