Trump sees Iranian threat as unifying force in quest for Middle East peace

By Jeremy Diamond, CNN

Updated 1:22 PM ET, Mon May 22, 2017

Trump: Iran must never possess nuclear weapon
Trump: Iran must never possess nuclear weapon

    Trump: Iran must never possess nuclear weapon

Story highlights

  • "Tremendous progress has been made," Trump said
  • He arrived in Israel Monday

Jerusalem (CNN)Iran is giving President Donald Trump a reason to feel optimistic about Middle East peace.

Fresh off his meetings with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia who have grown increasingly anxious about Iran's posture in the region, Trump devoted chunks of his remarks here to knocking the Iranian regime and highlighting the silver lining to the threat he believes Iran poses: a greater potential for Israeli-Palestinian peace.
In appearances alongside the Israeli President and Prime Minister, Trump stressed his sense that the Iranian threat has brought many Arab countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, closer toward a peaceful and more collaborative relationship with Israel.
    "I just left Saudi Arabia -- the king. We had an amazing two days and their feeling toward Israel is really very positive. Tremendous progress has been made. I think a lot of that progress has been made because of the aggression of Iran. And it's forcing people together in a very positive way," Trump said alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "It was very historic what took place over the last two days."
    Netanyahu said he believes Trump's tough stance on Iran "not only helps security, but also helps propel the possibility of reconciliation and peace between Israel and a lot of folks."
    "And that will help reconciliation between Israel and the Palestinians," Netanyahu said.
    Saudi Arabia and other Sunni-majority countries in the Middle East have grown closer to Israel behind the scenes in recent years, united by an equally wary perception of Iran due to its nuclear ambitions and destabilizing actions in the region. The two sides were also united in their opposition to the Iranian nuclear deal brokered by President Barack Obama.
    In remarks earlier in the day with Israel's President Reuven Rivlin, Trump said he sensed "such a different feeling toward Israel" from Arab countries that are still not at peace with the Jewish State.
    Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud appeared especially eager to "see peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians," Trump said.
    Trump has projected optimism that the time is right to reach a peace deal despite heavy skepticism from experts on the topic, and his comments about Arab leaders in the region served to bolster his case as the position of Arab governments in the Middle East weighs heavily on Palestinian decision-making.
    A senior White House official told reporters on Sunday night at the end of Trump's meetings with Saudi royalty that the administration was particularly struck by the level of cooperation between Arab leaders and Israel, saying the two sides were "cooperating incredibly well with Israel."
    US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, May 22. Trump sought to rebut claims that he damaged Israeli intelligence capabilities by revealing highly classified information to Russian operatives earlier this month. "Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name Israel," said Trump, who is visiting Jerusalem on the second leg of his first foreign tour.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    US President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday, May 22. Trump sought to rebut claims that he damaged Israeli intelligence capabilities by revealing highly classified information to Russian operatives earlier this month. "Just so you understand, I never mentioned the word or the name Israel," said Trump, who is visiting Jerusalem on the second leg of his first foreign tour.
    Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on May 22. Trump became the first sitting US president to visit the wall.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    Trump touches the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, while in Jerusalem on May 22. Trump became the first sitting US president to visit the wall.
    Trump stands with Shmuel Rabinowitz, right, Rabbi of the Western Wall, in the plaza in front of the Jerusalem holy site on May 22.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    Trump stands with Shmuel Rabinowitz, right, Rabbi of the Western Wall, in the plaza in front of the Jerusalem holy site on May 22.
    Ivanka Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Western Wall.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    Ivanka Trump and first lady Melania Trump visit the Western Wall.
    President Trump and first lady Melania Trump plant a tree with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on May 22 in Jerusalem.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    President Trump and first lady Melania Trump plant a tree with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on May 22 in Jerusalem.
    President Trump is welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 22.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    President Trump is welcomed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, Israel, on May 22.
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One on May 22.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson speaks with reporters aboard Air Force One on May 22.
    President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi attend the opening of the World Center for Countering Extremist Thought in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, May 21.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud of Saudi Arabia and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi attend the opening of the World Center for Countering Extremist Thought in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Sunday, May 21.
    President Donald Trump speaks during the Arabic Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 21. Trump told Muslim leaders he brings a message of "friendship, hope and love."
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    President Donald Trump speaks during the Arabic Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 21. Trump told Muslim leaders he brings a message of "friendship, hope and love."
    President Trump is seated at the Arabic Islamic American Summit on May 21. Speaking of Islamic terrorism, Trump said, "This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations. This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil."
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    President Trump is seated at the Arabic Islamic American Summit on May 21. Speaking of Islamic terrorism, Trump said, "This is not a battle between different faiths, different sects or different civilizations. This is a battle between barbaric criminals who seek to obliterate human life, and decent people of all religions who seek to protect it. This is a battle between good and evil."
    President Trump, center, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, center right, Jordan's King Abdullah II, second right, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, third right, and other officials pose for a group photo during the Arabic Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh on May 21.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    President Trump, center, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, center right, Jordan's King Abdullah II, second right, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, third right, and other officials pose for a group photo during the Arabic Islamic American Summit at the King Abdulaziz Conference Center in Riyadh on May 21.
    Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud shakes hands with President Trump on May 21 in this handout photo from the Saudi Royal Council.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud shakes hands with President Trump on May 21 in this handout photo from the Saudi Royal Council.
    This handout photo shows the summit opening its session with President Trump and other heads of state in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 21. The meeting was attended by leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and Oman.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    This handout photo shows the summit opening its session with President Trump and other heads of state in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on May 21. The meeting was attended by leaders from Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and Oman.
    The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Gen. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and President Trump speak on May 21 during the summit in this handout photo.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    The Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Gen. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and President Trump speak on May 21 during the summit in this handout photo.
    First lady Melania Trump chats with children during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh on May 21.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    First lady Melania Trump chats with children during a visit to the American International School in Riyadh on May 21.
    President Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on May 21 in Riyadh.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    President Trump holds a bilateral meeting with Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on May 21 in Riyadh.
    President Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi share a laugh during a bilateral meeting on May 21.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    President Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi share a laugh during a bilateral meeting on May 21.
    President Donald Trump is handed a sword during a welcoming ceremony at Murabba Palace on Saturday, May 20, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    President Donald Trump is handed a sword during a welcoming ceremony at Murabba Palace on Saturday, May 20, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
    President Donald Trump sits with, from left, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief economic adviser Gary Cohn before a bilateral meeting with Saudi King Salman.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    President Donald Trump sits with, from left, White House chief of staff Reince Priebus, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief economic adviser Gary Cohn before a bilateral meeting with Saudi King Salman.
    President Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20, 2017.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    President Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud take part in a signing ceremony at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20, 2017.
    King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at a display of Saudi modern art at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look at a display of Saudi modern art at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
    President Trump receives the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal from King Salman at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    President Trump receives the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal from King Salman at the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh.
    First lady Melania Trump chats with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at a ceremony during which President Trump received the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    First lady Melania Trump chats with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Nayef at a ceremony during which President Trump received the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal.
    Ivanka Trump participates in a presentation ceremony of the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal to her father, President Trump, at the Royal Court Palace.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    Ivanka Trump participates in a presentation ceremony of the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud medal to her father, President Trump, at the Royal Court Palace.
    US President Donald Trump meets with Saudi King Salman after a welcome ceremony at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport, on May 20, 2017, in Riyadh.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    US President Donald Trump meets with Saudi King Salman after a welcome ceremony at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport, on May 20, 2017, in Riyadh.
    Soldiers on horseback carry the US and Saudi flags as they escort US President Donald Trump to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    Soldiers on horseback carry the US and Saudi flags as they escort US President Donald Trump to the Saudi Royal Court in Riyadh on May 20.
    US President Donald Trump is welcomed by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on May 20.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    US President Donald Trump is welcomed by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud upon arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh on May 20.
    President Trump and first lady Melania Trump take part in a welcome ceremony with King Salman.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    President Trump and first lady Melania Trump take part in a welcome ceremony with King Salman.
    President Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave from Air Force One at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia.
    Photos: President Trump's first foreign trip
    President Trump and first lady Melania Trump wave from Air Force One at the Royal Terminal of King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia.
    "Every chance creates an opportunity," Rivlin told Trump on Monday.
    Former US officials and experts on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have acknowledged the increasing rapprochement between Israel and Arab enemies of Iran, but have cautioned that the political conditions between Israelis and Palestinians have gone largely unchanged in recent years.
    "Many of the Gulf Arabs have increasingly awakened to the reality that their real challenge comes not from Israel, but rather from Iran, and the prospects of their uniting to do something to try to reduce their differences with Israel ... creates an opportunity," former Middle East peace envoy George Mitchell said Monday on CNN. "On the other hand, the differences between the Israelis and the Palestinians are as wide and deep as ever and there's a high level of mistrust and hostility not just between the peoples but between the two leaders themselves."
    Trump will seek to bridge those divides as he meets with Netanyahu on Monday and heads to the West Bank on Tuesday to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.
    Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said although the three men won't meet together during Trump's visit this week, he said he things "there will certainly be opportunities for that in the future."