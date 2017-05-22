Story highlights "Tremendous progress has been made," Trump said

He arrived in Israel Monday

Jerusalem (CNN) Iran is giving President Donald Trump a reason to feel optimistic about Middle East peace.

Fresh off his meetings with Arab leaders in Saudi Arabia who have grown increasingly anxious about Iran's posture in the region, Trump devoted chunks of his remarks here to knocking the Iranian regime and highlighting the silver lining to the threat he believes Iran poses: a greater potential for Israeli-Palestinian peace.

In appearances alongside the Israeli President and Prime Minister , Trump stressed his sense that the Iranian threat has brought many Arab countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, closer toward a peaceful and more collaborative relationship with Israel.

"I just left Saudi Arabia -- the king. We had an amazing two days and their feeling toward Israel is really very positive. Tremendous progress has been made. I think a lot of that progress has been made because of the aggression of Iran. And it's forcing people together in a very positive way," Trump said alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "It was very historic what took place over the last two days."

Netanyahu said he believes Trump's tough stance on Iran "not only helps security, but also helps propel the possibility of reconciliation and peace between Israel and a lot of folks."

