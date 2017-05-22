Breaking News

Trump on tour: Four moments you may have missed

By Lauren Said-Moorhouse, CNN

Updated 10:35 AM ET, Mon May 22, 2017

(CNN)US President Donald Trump is just two days into his first foreign tour -- an ambitious nine-day, five-country trip where he hopes to reset relations with world leaders and show unity with three of the world's faiths.

Here are four of the talked about moments from the trip so far:

Did Trump 'bow?'

Saudi Arabia was the first stop on Trump's inaugural tour where he was welcomed with open arms. Like many of his predecessors, the US President was bestowed with the kingdom's highest civilian award, the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud.
    At 6-foot-2-inches, Trump towers over Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and so he leaned in as he was presented with the gold chain honor.
    The fleeting movement lasted seconds but some on social media were quick to call the President out as a hypocrite -- as Trump had slammed Barack Obama for doing the same in 2009.
    President Trump receives Saudi gold medal
    Dancing the night away

    With a delighted grin, the US President bounced along to a ceremonial sword dance on Saturday in Saudi Arabia.
    Surrounded by men in traditional Saudi dress, video from the event outside the Murabba Palace also showed Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross taking part in the ardah -- a traditional male sword dance which combines dance, drums and poetry chanting.
    Trump, Tillerson dance in Saudi Arabia
    The orb of many memes

    Trump joined his host King Salman and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to help open a new counter-terrorism center in the Kingdom's capital, Riyadh, on Sunday.
    This was no ordinary ribbon-cutting ceremony. Instead, the three placed their hands on a glowing orb to help launch the new facility, which prompted a flurry of memes.
    Sisi (L), King Salman (C) and Trump open a new counter-terrorism center in Riyadh.
    Tarmac selfie

    Shortly after Trump touched down in Tel Aviv on Monday, Israeli lawmaker Oren Hazan managed to snap a selfie with the US President.
    Despite Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's best attempts to stop it (you can see his hand in shot), Hazan promptly posted his brush with the US commander in chief on Twitter for his 16,400 followers. It's worth noting, Hazan only follows one account on Twitter -- @realDonaldTrump.