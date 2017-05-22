(CNN) US President Donald Trump is just two days into his first foreign tour -- an ambitious nine-day, five-country trip where he hopes to reset relations with world leaders and show unity with three of the world's faiths.

Here are four of the talked about moments from the trip so far:

Did Trump 'bow?'

Saudi Arabia was the first stop on Trump's inaugural tour where he was welcomed with open arms. Like many of his predecessors, the US President was bestowed with the kingdom's highest civilian award, the Order of Abdulaziz al-Saud.

At 6-foot-2-inches, Trump towers over Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and so he leaned in as he was presented with the gold chain honor.