Trump is proposing massive cuts to food stamps. His voters might not like that
Updated 4:12 PM ET, Mon May 22, 2017
(CNN)The budget President Donald Trump is expected to unveil this week will include massive cuts to Medicaid, to child tax credit, to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program -- and to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) aka food stamps
Based on a document circulated on Capitol Hill from the White House, the budget will slash $193 billion from SNAP. That may not go down too well with those who voted for him.
A CNN analysis found that of the top 10 places with the largest percentage of residents who use SNAP, seven voted for Trump in the 2016 elections.