Trump is proposing massive cuts to food stamps. His voters might not like that

(CNN) The budget President Donald Trump is expected to unveil this week will include massive cuts to Medicaid, to child tax credit, to the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program -- and to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) aka food stamps

Based on a document circulated on Capitol Hill from the White House, the budget will slash $193 billion from SNAP. That may not go down too well with those who voted for him.