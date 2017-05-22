Haley: 'We're trying to reassure' allies on intel sharing

Story highlights Trump reportedly shared sensitive intelligence with Russian officials in the Oval Office earlier this month

Washington (CNN) The US is working to reassure allies that the Trump administration can be trusted with sensitive information in the wake of President Donald Trump's reported disclosure of highly classified material, US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said Monday.

Haley's comments on NBC's "Today" show come one week after revelations that Trump reportedly shared sensitive intelligence with Russian officials in the Oval Office earlier this month. The disclosure may have compromised a key Israeli source of anti-ISIS information. Trump arrived in Israel Monday as part of his first foreign trip in office.

"I've talked with (CIA) Director (Mike) Pompeo on this as well because so much of what I do at the United Nations is based on sensitive information. So much of what a lot of the Cabinet members, what they do, is based on sensitive information," Haley said.

"We're trying to reassure all of our counterparts what they tell us is kept, trust, and valued, and we will return the favor," she added.

Amid escalating tensions surrounding escalating nuclear tenstions on the Korean Peninsula, Haley was asked about the efficacy of the current sanctions-based strategy.

